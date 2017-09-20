World, Europe

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia war games

REUTERS
Published Sep 20, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
A video clip showed a helicopter firing a salvo of rockets at a military truck.
Russia is currently staging the "Zapad 2017" war games in the area, major exercises on NATO's eastern flank that were inspected on Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Russia is currently staging the "Zapad 2017" war games in the area, major exercises on NATO's eastern flank that were inspected on Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Screengrab)

Moscow: A military helicopter on a rural training exercise in western Russia mistakenly fired rockets at a group of parked vehicles, knocking at least one person to the ground, footage posted by Russian news sites and on social media showed.

A video clip published on Tuesday by the independent news site Fontanka.ru showed a helicopter firing a salvo of rockets at a military truck covered in camouflage netting in open countryside, with three vehicles with no military markings visible, parked a few metres away.

A man in civilian clothes who had been standing close to the truck was engulfed in a cloud of dust. The person filming the clip, who was slightly further away, could be seen sprawled on the ground.

Russia is currently staging the "Zapad 2017" war games in the area, major exercises on NATO's eastern flank that were inspected on Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fontanka.ru said the incident occurred on Sept. 18 and left one person with concussion. It did not give details on the source of the video.

A second video from the same location, which was posted on social media by Russian investigative bloggers Conflict Intelligence Team, showed the aftermath, including a smashed window in a white jeep nearest to the truck, and shrapnel damage to the military truck.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

The Russian Defence Ministry's western military district, in a statement cited by Interfax news agency, said that during a training exercise a helicopter's targeting system had mistakenly acquired a target, but denied anyone had been injured.

The representative cited by Interfax did not say when the incident happened, or where, or if the exercise was part of the "Zapad-2017" war games.

"As a result of a strike by an unguided rocket, a cargo vehicle with no people on board was damaged," Interfax quoted a representative of the military district as saying.

The Western military district includes north-western Russia and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, all areas where the "Zapad-2017" exercises are focused.

Russia's defence ministry in Moscow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Asked by reporters about the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions to the defence ministry.

Tags: russia war games, zapad 2017, belarus' military helicopter




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get an Apple iPhone 7 256GB for less than Rs 50,000 – here’s how

Paytm has announced an ultimate gadgets flash sale that is only available till September 23) starting 2pm and 8pm.
 

iPhone 8 review: Keep aside the iPhone X — it’s too shiny for now

The iPhone 8 is about $50 more than what the iPhone 7 cost at launch. Samsung has similarly increased the prices of its flagship Galaxy phones, and the S8 still outsold last year's S7. Consumers seem willing to pay.
 

Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korean acrobat snaps his neck as stunt goes horribly wrong

The North Korean athlete was performing in Russia (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Crown prince of jihad: Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is heir to Al-Qaeda?

The young man, now 28, has appeared since childhood in the propaganda network founded by his father. (Photo: AFP)

‘Dieselgate’ kills 5,000 in Europe alone

Many other carmakers have since fallen under suspicion (Representational image)

Britain lowers threat level after 2nd arrest in Underground train attack

Police provide security at Paddington mainline train station in London, after a terrorist incident was declared at nearby Parsons Green subway station Friday (Photo: AP)

Rohingya crisis: Last chance for Suu Kyi, says UN

Rohingya Muslim refugees protect themselves from rain in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

Knife-wielding man attacks Paris soldier, no injuries: police

Police forces secure the area on the attack area in Paris. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham