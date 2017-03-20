UK: Man disfigures 60-year-old tourist’s face for rejecting his sexual advances

London: A man in his 20s attacked a 60-year-old woman who was holidaying in London, after she rejected his sexual advances.

According to a report in The Independent, the woman was walking near Warwick Avenue tube station in West London, when the man approached her and began talking to her. But when she expressed that she was not interested in him, he attacked her brutally, punching her in the face multiple times. The attack left her with severe facial injuries.

She described her attacker as a white man, with a height of about 5ft 8 inches and with short brown hair and brown eyes. He could have been between 25 to 27 years of age and was wearing light-coloured trousers, a brown jacket and a black baseball cap, at the time of the attack.

The emergency services took her to a Central London hospital, when alerted by a passer-by. Even though the victim has been discharged, her face will require more surgery.

Investigating the matter, detectives asked people to come forward, if they had any information about the attack.

Detective Constable Mike Reilly, the investigating officer from Westminster CID, said: “This was a vicious unprovoked attack that has left the victim very shaken. Her injuries are so severe that she requires surgery.