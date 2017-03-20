 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and his men will look to capitalise on their advantage to wrap-up the Australian innings on day 5. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Kohli & co. look to inflict innings defeat
 
World, Europe

Indian-origin man charged with murdering 1-yr-old in London, arrested

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Police said next of kin are aware and a post-mortem will be carried out on the little boy in due course.
Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, lived at the address in Finsbury Park area in north London where the toddlers were attacked in what police are describing as a suspected "domestic incident". (Photo: Twitter)
 Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, lived at the address in Finsbury Park area in north London where the toddlers were attacked in what police are describing as a suspected "domestic incident". (Photo: Twitter)

London: Scotland Yard on Sunday launched a manhunt for an Indian-origin man suspected to be involved in murdering a 1-year-old boy and attacking his twin sister.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, lived at the address in Finsbury Park area in north London where the toddlers were attacked in what police are describing as a suspected "domestic incident".

"Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man who was at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called. The man has not been seen since this time," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The incident is believed to be domestic. There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries continue," it added.

Horrified neighbours had reported a woman, believed to be the children's mother, rushing out of the home screaming, "My children, my children!" shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday.

The boy was pronounced dead before 1:00 am after both the children were taken to an east London hospital.

Police said next of kin are aware and a post-mortem will be carried out on the little boy in due course.

The little girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers were seen going door-to-door on Sunday as police remained outside the three-storey building. Neighbours said officers had been searching properties along the tree-lined street.

Eyewitness Mihai Manea told reporters at the scene: "We heard the noise and went to the room...the boy was already dead. (We are) just shocked, you wouldn't expect something like this...when I saw the police, I said, 'It's just Saturday night, it's like, somebody got drunk or in a fight but I wouldn't imagine like a murder."

The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed how the children were injured, but said a murder investigation has been launched by its Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Tags: murder, crime, indian-origin, domestic incident
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Getting the angle right during sex guarantees an orgasm for women

For around half of couples this is the absolute peak of sexual happiness (Photo: YouTube)
 

Australian teen ‘punches crocodile’ in head during late night swim, escapes

Crocodiles are common in Australia’s north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

My son was no terrorist: French airport attacker’s father blames drugs

French policemen secure the area at the Paris' Orly airport on March 18, 2017 following the shooting of a man by French security forces. (Photo: AFP)

Trump may not have heard Merkel’s suggestion to shake hands: spokesman

Angela Merkel's suggestion of another handshake went unheard or ignored by Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Germany's Martin Schulz to set out plan to oust Angela Merkel

Schulz has faced attacks by conservatives that he has adopted a 'populist' tone but he dismisses the charges as elitism. (Photo: AP)

Bangladeshi-origin murder suspect believed to be hired by ISIS: Report

Choudhury's family believes he was

UK: Reforms to allow rape victims to pre-record testimony before trial

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham