 LIVE !  :  While the star Indian cricketers alongside the likes of David Warner, David Miller and Steve Smith are not in auction, several other cricketers – including the likes of Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Kagiso Rabada alongside uncapped Indian cricketers – are expected to grab a lot of attention in IPL 2017 players’ auction. (Photo: BCCI Twitter) Live: IPL Players Auction 2017 today, 357 players to go under the hammer
 
World, Europe

UK museums put on ISIS alert: report

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 8:26 am IST
The National Gallery in central London became the latest cultural venue to upgrade security just over a fortnight ago.
London's National Gallery and British Museum (Photo: Wikipedia)
 London's National Gallery and British Museum (Photo: Wikipedia)

London:  Museums and galleries across the UK have stepped up security amid fears of a possible bomb attack by the ISIS terror group, a media report said on Monday.

London's National Gallery and British Museum are among the leading institutions that have banned visitors from ringing in large pieces of luggage and are now routinely screening all other bags fearing bombs hidden in bags being used by terrorists, 'The Sunday Times' reports.

Fears about a possible attack on a "soft target" have led anti-terrorism police to invite museum and gallery officials to training seminars for venues with big crowds, such as sports stadiums and shopping centres.

There is no intelligence indicating a specific threat, the newspaper claims.

The National Gallery in central London, which has in the past been highlighted as a potential target in an ISIS film, became the latest cultural venue to upgrade security just over a fortnight ago.

Signs say that suitcases and items of large luggage are now banned, while all other bags are checked at desks inside by security guards.

The gallery, which attracts around 6 million visitors a year, adds on its website: "All items left in the cloakrooms may be searched in the interests of safety and security."

Restrictions on bag size are also in operation at The Lowry arts complex in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The website states: "In line with advice received from our security advisers, additional security measures are in place. We kindly ask that patrons refrain from bringing large bags to the venue and that they arrive in plenty of time in order for any potential security checks to take place."

Other sites with luggage restrictions include the Museum of Liverpool and St Paul's Cathedral in London, as well as the British Museum, although the latter claims this is due, in part, to space constraints.

Visitors to the British Museum are now guided through crowd-control barriers and airport-style signs list prohibited items.

The museum said: "We continue to take advice from a number of departments and agencies, including the Metropolitan police.

Tags: isis, national gallery, terror target

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 images

Unlike, the LG G6 smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will not include a dual-camera setup on the back.
 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Bank of England assures Hindu group on concerns over 'non-veg' notes

A five pound note (Photo: Twitter)

New US travel ban to spare green card holders: John Kelly

US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly (Photo: AP)

UN envoy questions US engagement on Syria

More than 310,000 people have died since a popular uprising in 2011 against Assad morphed into all out civil war. (Photo: AP)

Rare Titanic photograph fetches 360 pounds at UK auction

The Titanic (Photo: File/AP)

US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen lay a wreath to commemorate the victims of the Nazi terror during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham