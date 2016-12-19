World, Europe

IMF Chief Christine Lagarde convicted of negligence by French court

DECCAN CHRONICLE / AP
Published Dec 19, 2016, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 8:49 pm IST
The court has decided not to punish her or give her a criminal record.
Christine Lagarde, right, arrives at the special Paris court, France. (Photo: AP)
 Christine Lagarde, right, arrives at the special Paris court, France. (Photo: AP)

Paris: IMF chief Christine Lagarde has been convicted by French court over tycoon payout. But the court decided not to punish her or give her a criminal record.

The Court of Justice of the Republic ruled that her negligence while servicing as Finance Minister allowed for the misappropriation of funds by other people. The others, in a separate case, haven't yet been tried.

The IMF Head was accused of negligence over a massive payout to a tycoon when she was the French Finance Minster.

The singular case plays a determining role in the stellar reputation of the first woman ever to become the finance chief of a Group of Eight country.

At the heart of the trial was Lagarde's 2007 decision to allow a dispute over flamboyant Bernard Tapie's sale of the Adidas sports brand to Credit Lyonnais bank to be resolved by an unusual private arbitration panel, instead of the usual court procedure.

The 60-year-old former corporate lawyer has also been accused of failing to challenge a $422 million award that emerged from the arbitration.

However, she had argued in evidence on Friday that she had acted on good faith in approving the payment to Tapie to settle the row.

Tags: international monetary fund, christine lagarde, adidas, finance
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian-origin tycoon to rescue UK's last aluminium smelter

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

NATO, Russian diplomats in rare talks look to ease tensions

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter )

Russian defence aircraft crashes in Siberia, 16 soldiers injured

Reports suggested that only five of 39 onboard had survived the crash. (Photo: Representational Image)

UK government rejects Farage's ambition to be link to Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump with Nigel Farage. (Photo: Twitter)

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham