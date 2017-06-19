World, Europe

Russia calls US using force against Syrian troops an 'act of aggression'

REUTERS
Published Jun 19, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Russia said it was suspending its interaction with the US on preventing air incidents over Syria from June 19.
Russia’s defence ministry on Monday also said it would view as targets any flying objects over Syria in the areas of the country where its air forces operate, Russian news agencies reported. (Photo: Representational)
 Russia’s defence ministry on Monday also said it would view as targets any flying objects over Syria in the areas of the country where its air forces operate, Russian news agencies reported. (Photo: Representational)

Moscow: The downing of a Syrian government warplane by the United States is a step toward a dangerous escalation, and Moscow is warning Washington not to use force against Syrian government troops, a senior Russian diplomat told Interfax news agency on Monday.

Russia’s defence ministry on Monday also said it would view as targets any flying objects over Syria in the areas of the country where its air forces operate, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry said it was suspending its interaction with the United States on preventing air incidents over Syria from June 19, the agencies reported.

The US did not use its communication channel with Russia ahead of the downing of the Syrian government warplane, the ministry was quoted as saying.

The US-led coalition said the Syrian plane had dropped bombs on its allies fighting against the Islamic State group in the war-torn country.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov also told the agency that a set of new US sanctions that can be imposed on Russia will lead Moscow to retaliate.

Ryabkov said he and US undersecretary of state Thomas Shannon will meet in St Petersburg on June 23 to discuss problems in bilateral ties, Interfax reported.

He described the incident as an act of aggression.

“This strike has to be seen as a continuation of America’s line to disregard the norms of international law,” Ryabkov told journalists in Moscow, according to the TASS state news agency.

“What is this if not an act of aggression?” he said in Russia’s first official reaction to the downing of the plane on Sunday.

“It is, if you like, help to those terrorists that the US is fighting against, declaring they are carrying out an anti-terrorism policy,” Ryabkov said.

Tags: syrian govt, warplanes, syrian army
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

Related Stories

(Photo: Representational/AP)

Russia says US-led coalition colludes with ISIS in Syria

Col Gen Sergei Surovikin criticized US for trying to block Syrian government forces from taking control of the country's southern border.
09 Jun 2017 8:50 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov. (Photo: AP)

Russia says latest US air strike in Syria hits civilians

The air strike late on Thursday killed several people and caused material damage, a source said.
19 May 2017 6:33 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Why buying refurbished technology is not such a bad idea

(Representational image/Pinterest)
 

Video: Team India skipper Virat Kohli shows spirit of cricket, congratulates Pakistan

Virat Kohli and Shoaib Malik share a candid moment after Pakistan's 180-run victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: ICC/ Screengrab)
 

Kang Kyung-wha becomes South Korea's first woman foreign minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed Kang after the opposition-led parliament failed to issue a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for her. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: No worries for SRK's cheap thrills, as Anushka is all up for it

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Finsbury Park Mosque: Once a centre of radical Islamism, witness to hate speeches

Police stand guard at a cordon on a road near Finsbury Park station after a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London. (Photo: AP)

Portugal awaits foreign help to fight deadly wildfires

Portuguese firefighters work to stop a forest fire from reaching the village of Figueiro dos Vinhos central Portugal. (Photo: AP)

79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire

A firefighter stands outside of the Grenfell Tower after fire engulfed the 24-storey building, in London. (Photo: AP)

London attack on Muslim worshippers: What we know

A forensic officer stands at the scene with a van near Finsbury Park station after the vehicle struck pedestrians in north London. (Photo: AP)

Mosque imam saves driver from angry mob after terror attack

A forensic officer stands at the scene with a van near Finsbury Park station after the vehicle struck pedestrians in north London. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham