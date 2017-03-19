Jailed Scottish convict uses Facebook to threaten to rape, murder 1-yr-old

Dreghorn: Jordan McCready of Dreghorn, Scotland, who is serving a life term in a murder case, allegedly smuggled a phone in prison and threatened to rape and kill a Facebook user's 1-year-old son through messages.

McCready, 23, allegedly posted photos and sent messages to the Facebook user threatening to kill the toddler, The Sun reported.

He was sentenced to jail for beating 13-year-old Jon Wilson to death in a street attack while he was walking back from his friend's house to his home in Kilmarnock, in 2011.

Before threatening to rape the toddler, he had used the smuggled phone to create an account on Facebook by the pseudonym of Cammy, and threatened to rape a female Facebook user called Tammi, after she accepted her friend request by mistake.

McCready urged Tammi to look at his picture of his “sexy feet”.

He then added they had “done yer boy” – in a reference to Jon.

When Tammi was alarmed, she asked McCready to "go away". McCready replied with rape threats.

He also made comments about Jon Wilson's ashes where he said, he would snort them.

When McCready was arrested for the murder of the boy, he told police, "If he gets out of intensive care, I’m going to murder him.

“I’m only 16. I’ll do two years in Polmont for attempted murder.”

An assurance of investigation into the Facebook posts has been promised by the prison bosses.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “Possessing a mobile phone in prison is a criminal offence.

“If we receive information that prisoners are in possession of such devices, we will take all appropriate action and report it to the relevant authorities.