World, Europe

New US travel ban to spare green card holders: John Kelly

REUTERS
Published Feb 19, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
The replacement order could be issued as early as Tuesday, said a US government official.
US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly (Photo: AP)
 US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly (Photo: AP)

Munich: A new version of a Trump administration travel ban will not stop green card residency holders or travellers already on planes from entering the United States, US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump’s initial attempt to clamp down for security reasons on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and on refugees snarled to a halt amid a judicial backlash and chaos at airports.

“The president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version of the first (order). And I will have opportunity to work (on) a rollout plan, in particular to make sure that there’s no one in a sense caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports,” Kelly said at the Munich Security Conference.

Asked whether green card residency permit holders would be allowed in, Kelly said: “It’s a good assumption and, as far as the visas go... if they’re in motion from some distant land to the United States, when they arrive they will be allowed in.”

He promised “a short phase-in period to make sure that people on the other end don’t get on air planes. But if they’re on an air plane and inbound, they’ll be allowed to enter the country.”

A draft of the replacement executive order shows that the administration aims to put restrictions on citizens of the same seven Muslim-majority countries covered by the initial order, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites an internal State Department memo.

The replacement order could be issued as early as Tuesday, the Journal reported, citing a US government official.

The administration would seek to implement the new order a week to two weeks after it is signed, and covers citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the Journal said.

Trump’s original order, which he said was meant to head off attacks by Islamist militants, barred people from those same countries from entering for 90 days and excluded all refugees for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

The abrupt implementation of the order last month plunged the immigration system into chaos, sparking a wave of criticism from the countries affected, and from Western allies and some of America’s leading corporations, especially technology firms.

Tags: green card, travel ban, immigrants, john kelly

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
 

Video: Skydiver shows sharp reflexes to save child falling from counter

Saved the child in the nick of time (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UN envoy questions US engagement on Syria

More than 310,000 people have died since a popular uprising in 2011 against Assad morphed into all out civil war. (Photo: AP)

Rare Titanic photograph fetches 360 pounds at UK auction

The Titanic (Photo: File/AP)

US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen lay a wreath to commemorate the victims of the Nazi terror during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich. (Photo: AP)

UK needs to do more on students’ visa issue: Indian envoy

Representational image (Photo: File)

Sikh man allowed to wear kirpan to workplace in UK

The individual in question had taken the decision to become an Amritdhari, or an initiated/baptised Sikh, and as per the mandatory Sikh code of conduct was required to carry the five articles of Sikh faith, or the 5 Ks, on his person at all times kirpan, kada, kanga, kesh and kachera. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham