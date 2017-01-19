 LIVE !  :  England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes
 
World, Europe

'Several dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after Italy quake

AFP
Published Jan 19, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Media reports said there had been at least 20 guests and seven staff at the Hotel Rigopiano on the lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain.
Police officers help an elderly woman in Montereale, central Italy. (Photo: AP)
 Police officers help an elderly woman in Montereale, central Italy. (Photo: AP)

Rome: Several people have died after a ski hotel was buried by an avalanche in earthquake-hit central Italy, local media reported Thursday quoting rescue services.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police that was trying to reach the cut-off hotel, was quoted as saying.

Media reports said there had been at least 20 guests and seven staff at the Hotel Rigopiano on the lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful quakes hit the region on Wednesday morning.

Tags: ski hotel, avalanche, italy quake

Entertainment Gallery

Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How Virat Kohli gave up on butter chicken, mutton rolls for healthy appetite of runs

Virat Kohli’s transformation from being a chubby guy, who loved gorging on butter chicken, to one of the fittest athletes has been inspiring. (Photo: AFP)
 

After Ellen DeGeneres' show, Deepika heads to the Late Late Show with Vin Diesel

Deepika is extremely excited about her big Hollywood debut.
 

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

Manvendra Singh Gohil.
 

Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes

England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: A smartphone for power users

The Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 chipset with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage, and powered by a 4100mAh battery.
 

Watch: Shahid-Kangana's steamy romance in Rangoon's new song 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Stills from the song
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Indian-origin woman’s corpse found stuffed in a suitcase

The victim Kiran Daudia (Photo: Twitter)

China's richest man warns Trump against trade war

China's richest man Wang Jianlin (Photo: Twitter)

Europe braces for Donald Trump presidency

Donald Trump

Proposal to ban JeM's Azhar to be brought again at UN: France

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

Istanbul nightclub suspect 'received orders from ISIS'

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham