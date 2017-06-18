World, Europe

UK PM Theresa May drops Queen’s speech to ease way for Brexit laws

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 11:38 am IST
In a highly unusual move, the parliamentary session is being doubled to two years, reports said.
The Conservatives had delayed this year's Queen's speech as the party held discussions with the DUP to thrash out an agreement on propping up the minority government. (Photo: AP)
 The Conservatives had delayed this year's Queen's speech as the party held discussions with the DUP to thrash out an agreement on propping up the minority government. (Photo: AP)

London: In a move to ease the way in parliament for new Brexit laws, the UK government has dropped the Queen's speech next year to ease the way in parliament for new Brexit laws.

In a highly unusual move, the parliamentary session is being doubled to two years, reports The Guardian.

The leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, said this would give MPs the maximum time possible to scrutinise legislation taking the UK out of the European Union, which means the government will not put forward a new legislative programme next year.

The Conservatives had delayed this year's Queen's speech as the party held discussions with the DUP to thrash out an agreement on propping up the minority government.

Meanwhile, the government has assured that the great repeal bill, which converts EU laws into British legislation, will be considered alongside other Brexit legislation, also that the government would deliver Brexit while also addressing deep-rooted inequalities in society.

Tags: uk parliament, theresa may, queen elizabeth ii, brexit
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s uncle backs India to win final

Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan are set to take on defending champions in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Nation in 'prayer mode' ahead of epic India-Pakistan final

Ahead of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the nation has witnessed prayers offered across many pockets in India, in anticipation of retaining the coveted trophy. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Bars spin discounts to cheer Virat Kohli's India vs Pakistan

With the traditional rivals – India and Pakistan – up against each other in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in London, bars and restaurants are honing their pitch too to attract cricket enthusiasts waiting to make the most of their Sunday evening. (Photo: AP)
 

Jio effect: BSNL offers 360GB data with new pack

(Representational image)
 

MS Dhoni holding Sarfraz Ahmed’s son shows there's no rivalry off the cricket field

MS Dhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed's son Abdullah.
 

OnePlus 3T goes out of stock ahead of OnePlus 5 launch

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Portugal: 25 dead, 20 injured in massive forest fire

Spain dispatched two water-bombing planes on Sunday morning to aid the Portuguese fire service on the ground, the prime minister said. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on sombre mood after tragedies in UK

Queen Elizabeth II

Theresa May tries to quell public anger, meets fire victims

Theresa May

British PM Theresa May to meet fire survivors in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street, London. (Photo: AP)

Indian-origin pharmacist jailed for illegally selling drugs in London

Patel was sentenced to a total of 12 months' imprisonment on Friday. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham