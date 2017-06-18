 LIVE !  :  Fakhar Zaman made the most of early reprieve as he brough up his maiden international hundred as Pakistan push India on the backfoot in ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, Ind vs Pak final: Hardik removes Fakhar, Pakistan 2 down
 
World, Europe

Man in UK jailed for sharing photo of London fire victim on Facebook

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
Omega Mwaikambo posted 1 video and 2 photos of the body bag and then later 5 pictures of the victim's face and body.
He saw a body bag outside his flat and took the photos on his iPad and uploaded them to Facebook. (Photo: Representational)
 He saw a body bag outside his flat and took the photos on his iPad and uploaded them to Facebook. (Photo: Representational)

London: A 43-year-old man has been jailed in the UK for posting on Facebook a video and pictures of a victim of the massive fire that engulfed a 24-storey residential tower in west London, killing at least 58 people.

Omega Mwaikambo posted one video and two pictures of the body bag with the man inside and then later five pictures of the victim's face and body after opening it to look inside.

He pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court to two counts of sending by a public communications network an offending, indecent or obscene matter, The Telegraph reported.

Mwaikambo, who lives just yards away from the tower, had watched the blaze engulf the building throughout the night and had made cups of tea for firefighters as they battled the blaze.

However, later he saw a body bag outside his flat and took the photos on his iPad and uploaded them to Facebook. "He lives very close to Grenfell Tower as the court will be aware for the catastrophic fire on June 14.

He uploaded photographs and video of the deceased inside the body bag and then five photographs of the upper body and the face and the blood that had drained from the body," Prosecutor Tom Little said.

"It appears as if the individual might have been someone that jumped from the tower and had not survived and was waiting to be moved to the coroner's mortuary," he said.

After his arrest he provided the police with the pin to his iPad and phone and the images were taken down from the web. Little said the offences were high culpability because "even the fact of the death would not have been known to the family" of the victim at this early stage.

The court heard the victim has yet to be identified and the defendant had been kept in custody for his own safety after his arrest. While the body of the man in the photographs is yet to be identified formally, one man has said he believed the photo showed his brother, Mohammed, who was confirmed dead.

"This morning we saw a picture of his body on social media and the police didn't know anything about this. This picture shouldn't have been released on social media. The police are saying they couldn't tell us anything until they have more information," he said.

Defence lawyer Michelle Denney said Mwaikambo found the deceased person and was shocked by the fact the body was there and felt a sense of shock that the body was there unattended.

The defendant had tried to find someone to come and help but "there was not one else in sight" and took the photos to "show how the victim was being treated" and get someone's attention.

At least 58 people may have died in the Grenfell Tower fire which houses over 100 families.

Tags: facebook, london tower fire, omega mwaikambo
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll of 58 represented those who were missing and presumed dead from a fire which ripped through the 24-storey social housing block as residents slept in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Photo: AP)

London tower fire: At least 58 feared dead; UK PM May admits shortcomings

If the number is confirmed, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in London since World War Two.
18 Jun 2017 12:24 PM
A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of Wednesday, trapping residents inside as 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

London fire may have destroyed DNA needed to ID victims

Officials said the temperature of the blaze at Grenfell Tower was comparable to a cremation.
16 Jun 2017 8:08 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tube lights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
 

Indian-American to name hotel chain ‘American Idea’ after Trump’s campaign

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 

On demand: Library of Trump's 'popular' tweets opens in New York

The library, which will remain open till June 18, is close to Trump Tower, local media reports said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK Government scrambles to limit fallout from London fire

Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Emmanuel Macron casts ballot in French parliamentary vote

French President Emmanuel Macron meets peoples he leaves his house before voting in the final round of parliamentary elections, in the northern seaside town of Le Touquet, France. (Photo: AP)

Oxford University Press declares 'Trump' Children's Word of the Year

The publishing house said in a statement that the word was chosen because of its significant increase in use - 839 percent - and the wide variety of contexts in which it was deployed, reports the New York Times. (Photo: Representational/AP)

London tower fire: At least 58 feared dead; UK PM May admits shortcomings

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll of 58 represented those who were missing and presumed dead from a fire which ripped through the 24-storey social housing block as residents slept in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Photo: AP)

Polls open for French parliamentary election

French voters. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham