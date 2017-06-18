World, Europe

London tower fire: At least 58 feared dead; UK PM May admits shortcomings

REUTERS
Published Jun 18, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
If the number is confirmed, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in London since World War Two.
London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll of 58 represented those who were missing and presumed dead from a fire which ripped through the 24-storey social housing block as residents slept in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Photo: AP)
London: At least 58 people are feared to have died in the fire that engulfed a London tower block this week, police said on Saturday, as Prime Minister Theresa May admitted that the response from the authorities had not been good enough.

With anger mounting over the government's handling of the blaze, May met residents from the Grenfell Tower and vowed to personally oversee the recovery as protesters gathered to demonstrate in the streets around her residence for a second day.

Weakened by a botched election gamble last week, May has been criticised for her muted response to the fire and had to be rushed away from a meeting with residents on Friday under heavy police guard as protesters shouted "Shame on you".

"The response of the emergency services, National Health Service, and the community has been heroic," May said in a statement.

"But, frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough."

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll of 58 represented those who were missing and presumed dead from a fire which ripped through the 24-storey social housing block as residents slept in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead," he said.

If the number is confirmed, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in London since World War Two. The toll had previously been put at 30.

While the blaze has prompted an outpouring of generosity, with many people donating provisions and clothes, it has also unleashed rage at the authorities as the charred tower was cast as a deadly symbol of a deeply divided society.

On Friday angry protesters chanting "We want justice" stormed their way into the Kensington and Chelsea town hall to try to confront the leaders of the local council.

Residents of the destroyed tower said May was far too slow to visit the stricken community that the building had been unsafe and that officials have failed to give enough information and support to those who have lost relatives and their homes.

Tags: london tower fire, grenfell tower, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

At this stage the Met can confirm that, following initial reports from specialist investigators and experts, there is nothing to suggest the fire was started deliberately,” Metropolitan police chief Stuart Cundy said.

London fire: Death toll rises to 30, may cross 100

The death toll in the massive fire that engulfed a 24-storey tower here nearly doubled to 30 on Friday amid fears that it could climb.
17 Jun 2017 3:19 AM
London firefighters combed through the burned-out public housing tower Thursday in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno, with pressure building on officials to explain the disaster and assure that similar buildings around the country are safe. (Photo: AP)

Cladding on London tower was not graded fire-resistant: reports

The residential tower was built in 1974 and had been extensively refurbished in works that were completed last year.
16 Jun 2017 6:34 PM
Remains of furniture are seen through the windows as smoke still emerges from the charred Grenfell Tower in London. (Photo: AP)

London: Police launch criminal probe into Grenfell Tower fire

The criminal probe was launched after it emerged that cladding, used on Grenfell Tower is banned in the US.
16 Jun 2017 11:04 AM
