Big win for India: Pakistan can't hang Jadhav till final verdict, rules ICJ

Presiding judge Ronny Abraham of France, center, reads the World Court's verdict in the case brought by India against Pakistan in The Hague. (Photo: AP)

The Hague: In a big diplomatic win for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague Thursday stayed the execution of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan till it takes a final decision on the matter.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3 last year, last month for espionage and subversive activities.

India had dragged Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for refusing consular access to Jadhav and for violating the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

The ICJ said that India should have been granted consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav as per the Vienna Convention.

The ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case of Jadhav. The circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remain disputed, ICJ president Ronny Abraham said while reading out his verdict.

Hailing the verdict, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said it is a victory for India's stand. He added that the ICJ verdict had shown that the military court trial by Pakistan was a 'charade', and that the neighbour had been completely 'blown away' by it.

Rohatgi said that he hoped that the final verdict, which would be announced in August, would also be in India's favour.

Responding to a question, Rohatgi asserted that the ICJ's interim verdict on Thursday was binding on both India and Pakistan.

The 11-judge bench of the UN's highest court presented its verdict two days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions on the 46-year-old former Indian naval officer.

Highlights of the ruling:

Appropriate to say that Pak shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure Jadhav is not executed pending final decision, the ICJ says.

The ICJ stays death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani military court until further notice.

The 150 day period for clemency given by Pakistan, which ends in August, suggests that the execution can happen immediately thereafter, says ICJ.

The mere fact that he may be executed is sufficient to demonstrate that there is a risk of irreparable damage.

It appears that the rights invoked by India in the present case are plausible, says Judge Abraham.

The rights invoked by India under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention are proven.

All parties under Vienna Convention have rights to provide consular assistance to their nationals.

Both India and Pakistan agree that Jadhav is an Indian citizen.

2008 agreement between India, Pakistan does not restrict the ICJ from jurisdiction in this case.

India should have been given consular access as per Vienna Convention.

The alleged failure by Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav as requested by India appears to be falling within the scope of Vienna Convention.

On the date an appeal was filed, a dispute existed between India and Pakistan as to the trial and sentencing of Jadhav, Judge said.

Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, says that the objections to Article 36 of the Vienna Convention do not apply in this case.

During its submission to the ICJ on May 15, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan had claimed to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

On its part, Pakistan had told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.

It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.