 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: R Ashwin strikes in first over, Stokes departs
 
World, Europe

VVIP chopper case: Italy's top court orders retrial of ex-Finmeccanica executives

REUTERS
Published Dec 17, 2016, 8:54 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 9:00 am IST
The deal was cancelled in 2014 after ex-Finmeccanica CEO was arrested on suspicion of paying bribes to secure the deal.
A file photo of AgustaWestland (AW101) VVIP Airforce Helicopter. (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of AgustaWestland (AW101) VVIP Airforce Helicopter. (Photo: PTI)

Milan: Italy's highest court has ordered a re-trial of former top executives at defence group Leonardo Finmeccanica over allegations of bribery in a 2010 contract to provide a dozen VVIP helicopters to India.

In April, a Milan appeals court sentenced former Finmeccanica CEO Giuseppe Orsi to four and a half years in prison for corruption and falsifying invoices, overturning a previous lower court ruling.

Bruno Spagnolini, former head of the group's helicopter unit AgustaWestland, was sentenced to four years in jail over the Rs 3,600 crore contract.

The case went to the highest court after the two executives launched an appeal.

Both executives will now have to be tried again in front of Milan's appeals court.

Last week, former air chief SP Tyagi was arrested over alleged irregularities in the VVIP chopper deal.

The VVIP chopper deal was cancelled in 2014 after Orsi was arrested on suspicion of paying bribes to secure the deal.

AgustaWestland had opposed India's decision to cancel the order and the contract is currently suspended and the subject of international arbitration in Paris.

The case against Finmeccanica itself was dropped by prosecutors back in 2014 while AgustaWestland agreed on a 7.5 million-euro settlement with the court the same year.

Tags: finmeccanica, vvip chopper scam, agustawestland deal
Location: Italy, Lombardia, Milano

Related Stories

Former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi arriving at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

CBI arrests former IAF Chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland case

The agency also arrested Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer and Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie Tyagi.
09 Dec 2016 5:26 PM
A (CBI) vehicle carrying former chief of Indian air force, retired Air Marshal SP Tyagi comes after he along with other accused were produced in a Delhi court on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

AgustaWestland: Tyagi’s arrest is intriguing

The arrest of S.P. Tyagi, who retired in 2007, is a moment of introspection not only for the retired officer but for the country too.
12 Dec 2016 12:41 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were seen arriving for Ranbir Kapoor's housewarming bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Gauri visit Ranbir as he moves to his new house
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the music-based reality show 'Dil Hain Hindustani' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get musical as they promote OK Jaanu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New York and Boston could approach record low in Arctic chill

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Pakistani toddler cured of rare disease at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City

Zia Ulla holding his daughter Zeenia along with Dr. Sunil Bhat, Senior Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation service at Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center of Narayana Health City (Photo: DC)
 

I gave a screen-test for my role in Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan

Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, 'Dangal'.
 

Sona Mohapatra ‘laughs’ at IIT-Bombay, accuses them of asking her ‘to get a man’

Sona Mohapatra
 

Deepika Padukone follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, moves out of her house

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.
 

Sunny praises Urvashi’s Kaabil item number; clash with Raees a thing of the past?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

101-year-old British man guilty of child sex offences

Representational image

Russia: Woman dies after falling into vat of melted chocolate

The victim identified as Svetlana Roslina worked at Sergiev-Posad confectionery factory. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

12-year old boy tried to blow up bomb at German Christmas market: report

The boy, born in the same town in 2004, was

Rich nations urged to resettle more Syrian refugees to save lives

A woman holds her daughter's hand as they walk through the Eleonas refugee camp in Athens. (Photo: AP)

EgyptAir plane crash: Investigators find traces of explosives on human remains

Egypt's investigation committee issued a statement saying the coroner had found traces of explosives on the remains of some victims. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham