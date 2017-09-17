 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: After dready start, Dhoni guides India to 281-7
 
World, Europe

Second arrest in London train bombing: Police arrest 21-year-old suspect

REUTERS
Published Sep 17, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
The 21-year-old man was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday.
In this aerial image made from video, police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground station after an explosion in London on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 In this aerial image made from video, police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground station after an explosion in London on Friday. (Photo: AP)

London: A second man has been arrested over Friday’s bombing of a London commuter train that injured 30 people and Britain remained on its highest level of alert on Sunday with soldiers helping provide security.

The 21-year-old man was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure lounge of Dover port earlier on Saturday in what they called a “significant” step and then raided a property in Sunbury, a town near London and about four miles (6 km) from Hounslow.

The home-made bomb shot flames through a packed train carriage at west London’s Parsons Green Tube station during the Friday morning rush hour but apparently failed to detonate fully.

Islamic State claimed responsibility, as it has for other attacks in Britain this year, including two in London and one at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in May.

Interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday the second arrest indicated it was not a “lone-wolf” attack, but there was no evidence Islamic State was involved.

“It is inevitable that so-called Islamic State, or Daesh, will reach in and try to claim responsibility. We have no evidence to suggest that yet,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“But as this unfolds, and as the police do their investigations, we will make sure that we find out exactly how he was radicalised, if we can.”

The bomb struck as passengers were travelling towards the centre of the British capital. Some suffered burns and others were hurt in a stampede to escape. Health officials said none was thought to be in a serious condition.

Prime Minister Theresa May put Britain on its highest security level of “critical” late on Friday, meaning another attack might be imminent. Soldiers and armed police were deployed to strategic locations such as nuclear power plants.

On Saturday, armed police patrolled the streets near government departments in Westminster and guarded Premier League soccer grounds hosting matches.

The last time Britain was put on “critical” alert was after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert.

On that occasion, the threat level remained at critical for four days while police established whether the bomber had worked alone or with others. Prior to that, it had not been triggered since 2007.

Tags: london train bombing, britain terrorism act, uk train bombing
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: After dready start, Dhoni guides India to 281-7

MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virender Sehwag spoke foolishly about Team India coach role, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav also had said he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post. Ganguly, however, refused to be dragged into the issue any further.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Over 22 injured in London train blast; UK PM asks Trump to not speculate

In this aerial image made from video, police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground station after an explosion in London on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Knife-wielding man attacks Paris soldier, no injuries: police

Police forces secure the area on the attack area in Paris. (Photo: AP)

UK will regret Brexit: Jean-Claude Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker

Italian city bans cricket in public parks

The move deals a blow to the town’s small Afghan and Pakistani migrant communities who are keen on playing cricket

UN backs watered-down North Korea sanctions

Kim Jong Un
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham