World, Europe

3-month-old British baby questioned by US Embassy for 'terror links'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
The family was very surprised that a harmless 3-month-old baby could be seen as a terror threat.
(Photo: Representational)
 (Photo: Representational)

London: The US Embassy in London interviewed three-month-old baby over his ‘ties to terrorists’. The baby was obviously unable to answer anything as he is too young to speak.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the baby, Harvey, was called to the US Embassy after his grandfather, Paul Kenyon, made a mistake in Harvey’s Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) immigration form. He marked ‘yes’ in the slot that asked “do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?”

“I had no idea I had made a mistake on the baby's form until Harvey's travel was refused to the USA,” 62-year-old Kenyon said. He had planned to travel to Orlando, Florida, with his family, including Harvey.

However, the family had to make a ten-hour round-trip journey from their home at Poynton in Cheshire to the US embassy in London when Harvey was called for an interview. After this, his visa was delayed and he couldn’t go to Orlando with the family. The baby and his parents had to travel separately days after the rest of the family went to Orlando. Kenyon said that all the trouble cost him £3,000 (USD 3,756) more.

The family was very surprised that a harmless three-month-old baby could be seen as a terror threat. It was all the more absurd that he was actually called to the Embassy and questioned.

“If you are a terrorist - I suspect you'd not be ticking YES on the ESTA form anyway. He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time though I didn't tell them that at the US Embassy,” Kenyon added.

Tags: baby harvey, paul kenyon, electronic system for travel authorisation
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth's gesture towards Kidambi Srikanth wins hearts

Clinching Singapore Super Series title, B Sai Praneeth became only the fourth Indian shuttler after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to have won a Super Series event. (Photo: Kidambi Srikanth Facebook)
 

8 Android smartphones that received a price-cut recently

(Representational image)
 

YouTube has a secret “Dark Mode” – How to get it?

Note that this is an experimental feature and may be withdrawn anytime.
 

If Royal Challengers Bangalore play like this, we don’t deserve to win: Virat Kohli

With a defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant, RCB has now lost four out of their five games in IPL 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Footage of lions blocking busy highway in Gujarat goes viral

The king of the jungle showing who's boss (Photo: YouTube)
 

How safe is Samsung’s Galaxy S8 when compared to Note 7?

(Image: Representational image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Trump wants to ride in Queen's gold carriage during UK visit

The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession as an essential element of the itinerary for President Trump's visit. (Photo: AP)

6,000 UK pupils face threat of extremism at illegal schools

Ofsted identifies 150 to 160 potentially illegal schools; lawyers at work to take school authorities to court. (Photo: Representational Image/ YouTube screenshot)

Indian doctors suffer bias within UK medical system: report

Indian doctors in UK face contant discrimination; assessment tests of merit exceed the number of tests UK-trained doctors appear for. (Photo: Representational)

Italian woman dies at 117, gives credit to raw eggs for longevity

Dr. Bava said Morano had never received any particular health care and that she never wanted to go to the hospital. (Photo: AP)

'Islamic' kindergartens backed by conservative groups cause stir in Austria

The study, published last year, has been jumped on by critics of immigration in the wake of attacks such as Paris and Brussels perpetrated by Muslims who grew up in Europe. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham