World, Europe

Trump attacks Hillary Clinton, condemns her again for ‘bleaching’ emails

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Reports released last year said that Clinton destroyed her used phones on at least 2 occasions while serving as Secretary of State.
The other charge made by Trump deals with Bill Clinton's decision to meet with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch while their planes idled on the tarmac. (Photo: AP)
 The other charge made by Trump deals with Bill Clinton's decision to meet with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch while their planes idled on the tarmac. (Photo: AP)

London: Continuing his Twitter war against former election opponent Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump condemned her for previously destroying her phones and "bleaching" her emails.

According to the Independent, the President' tweets could be in reference to reports from the FBI's investigation into Clinton's private email sever.

The reports, released last year, say Clinton destroyed her used phones on at least two occasions while serving as secretary of state, also that she used the 'BleachBit' software to delete some of her mails.

The other charge made by Trump deals with Bill Clinton's decision to meet with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch while their planes idled on the tarmac.

In a pair of earlier tweets, Trump called the investigation "phony" and the "greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history."

Meanwhile, a Twitter account representing Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign trolled Trump for attacking Clinton.

The tweet comes as a surprise, as the account hasn't been active since a day before the 2016 election when Clinton lost to Trump.

Tags: hillary clinton, donald trump, twitter
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Federal court to unseal Hillary Clinton email search warrant

Court said the portions would be blacked out to protect the identity of the investigating agents.
20 Dec 2016 11:39 AM
Comey's letter drew new attention to Clinton's use of the server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and roiled the campaign 11 days before the election, which Republican Donald Trump won. (Photo: AP)

Search warrant materials used in Hillary Clinton email probe unsealed

Comey's letter drew new attention to Clinton's use of the server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.
21 Dec 2016 8:59 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US, Mexican brewers craft Trump beer, turns out to be ‘very bitter’

The brewers say the cross-border venture aims to refute Trump's anti-Mexico rhetoric. (Photo: AFP)
 

HTC to unveil "squeezy" smartphone HTC U11 in India today

HTC U 11 smartphone
 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russian president offers Comey political asylum in acerbic remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) (Photo: AP)

London fire: British PM May orders inquiry as toll reaches 17

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton as she visits the remains of Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in west London on June 15, 2017, the day after it was gutted by fire British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) speaks with London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton as she visits the remains of Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in west London on June 15, 2017, the day after it was gutted by fire (Photo: AFP)

UK Parliament set to open on June 21 with 2-day delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

London fire death toll at 17; 'miracle' if anymore survivors: officials

Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan given evidence of its hand in J&K’s unrest: India tells UNHRC

Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham