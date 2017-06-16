World, Europe

Ireland: Woman killed with blunt object, dismembered; parts dumped in 8 locations

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
The man reportedly killed the victim at her house in Rathfarnham at the end of May and then drove to Wexford with the body.
O’Connor was reported missing on June 2 by family members. (Photo: Representational)
 O’Connor was reported missing on June 2 by family members. (Photo: Representational)

Dublin: In a gruesome murder case in Ireland, a woman’s dismembered remains were found at eight spots in the Wicklow Mountains.

A report in Daily Mirror said that the 61-year-old woman’s murder was linked to a violent row over the sale of a house. The victim Patricia O’Connor also had suffered a blunt trauma wound to the head.

Furthermore, a 32-year-old man has been arrested for the murder after he surrendered to police in Wexford. He was arrested after DNA tests of remains established the sex of the victim. The police said that the suspect was seen in the CCTV footage attached to O’Connor’s neighbour’s house.

The man reportedly killed the victim at her house in Rathfarnham at the end of May and then drove to Wexford with the body. O’Connor was reported missing on June 2 by family members.

The suspect had buried the body in a shallow grave. However, he panicked and removed it after two days. He then dismembered it with a hacksaw, drove back towards Dublin and dumped the parts in eight different spots in the mountains.

More than 200 police and Irish army officers are part of a large scale search operation, which also includes officers from Garda Water Unit and Dog Unit.

Tags: patricia o’connor, dna test, murder
Location: Ireland, Leinster, Dublin

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK armed police arrest suspected knifeman near parliament

Armed British police officers patrol near 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Russian military claims may have killed IS leader Baghdadi

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP/File)

India re-elected to UN organ on economic, social issues; Pak loses out

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin. (Photo: PTI)

London: Police launch criminal probe into Grenfell Tower fire

Remains of furniture are seen through the windows as smoke still emerges from the charred Grenfell Tower in London. (Photo: AP)

London fire: Identifying victims could take months, say police

The bodies of the remaining 11 victims are still inside the smouldering tower. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham