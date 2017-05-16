World, Europe

UK man encourages girlfriend to have sex with 3 dogs, gets 1 yr jail term

Police found evidence of the party where owners watched their dogs have sex with women.
Prosecutor Victoria Rose said Galloway had accepted that he urged his partner to carry out the sexual acts on the animals. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
London: A man in the United Kingdom has been jailed for a year for encouraging his girlfriend to have sex with three dogs at a bestiality party.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 65-year-old Daniel Galloway has also been found guilty of keeping more than 12,000 indecent images of children and distributing them, and possessing several extreme and prohibited images.

When the police questioned Bowditch, she admitted to having sex with a St Bernard, a black Labrador and an Alsatian. She was given a 12-month community service order in April 2017.

Galloway’s sentence was adjourned after the discovery of the images. Police found evidence of the party where owners watched their dogs have sex with women.

They also found a DVD and USB stick at the Lincolnshire home where Bowditch and Galloway lived along with details of the event posted on an online bestiality forum. The incident took place between November 2011 and November 2014.

Prosecutor Victoria Rose said Galloway had accepted that he urged his partner to carry out the sexual acts on the animals.

Galloway will have to register as a sex offender for ten years. He has also been made a subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

