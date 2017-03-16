 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
World, Europe

UK Sikhs express concern over Europe headscarf ban; say 3 lakh at risk

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Companies have already been warned the ruling would not apply in Britain as companies would face discrimination claims under the UK law.
They said the ruling puts nearly 300,000 Sikhs in European countries at risk of being denied their right to wear turbans or carry religious symbols. (Reprsentational Image)
 They said the ruling puts nearly 300,000 Sikhs in European countries at risk of being denied their right to wear turbans or carry religious symbols. (Reprsentational Image)

London: British Sikhs on Wednesday voiced concern over a European court allowing companies to ban staff from wearing religious symbols like the Muslim headscarf and said the ruling puts nearly 300,000 community members in Europe at risk.

"We are less worried about this decision in a UK context. In the UK, we are open-minded and appreciate and accept differences... Our main worry is the situation in mainland Europe," Sikh Federation UK said in a statement.

They said the ruling puts nearly 300,000 Sikhs in European countries at risk of being denied their right to wear turbans or carry religious symbols.

"There are probably 250,000 to 300,000 Sikhs in countries across mainland Europe, in countries like Italy, Spain, Portugal and Germany who are already vulnerable to widespread discrimination, especially when it comes to employment.

"The challenge with Sikh articles of faith is people often think of the turban, which can be worn by Sikh men and women but we have also had cases concerning the iron bracelet, the Kara. The Kirpan, a small sword worn by practising Sikhs is sometimes mentioned, but laws exist in the UK that recognise the Kirpan is not an offensive weapon and this has in general allowed the Kirpan to be successfully worn at work," it said.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) yesterday ruled that a headscarf ban does not constitute "direct discrimination" if it is based on internal company rules that apply to everyone and require all employees to "dress neutrally".

The judgement was delivered in cases brought by two employees, one in Belgium and one in France, who were dismissed for refusing to remove headscarves.

British companies have already been warned that the ruling would not apply in Britain as companies would face discrimination claims under the UK law.

"This ruling strikes at the heart of practising the Sikh faith. History has shown Sikhs have been prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to defend the right to keep their uncut hair and associated turban," said Bhai Amrik Singh, chair of Sikh Federation the UK.

The ECJ ruled that such a headscarf ban was only indirect discrimination and therefore potentially justifiable. The Islamic Human Rights Commission has said the ruling set an "alarming precedent".

Tags: british sikhs, religious symbols, hijab, workplace ethics, kirpan
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
 

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

As Zahra Sozan, a 25-year-old mother-of-one told AFP, it is not
 

Boy from sleepy hamlet in Odisha becomes deputy governor of RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Cutting jobs a ‘very grave sin,’ warns Pope Francis

Those who for economic reasons or to conclude unclear negotiations, close factories and business ventures and take away jobs, this person is committing a very grave sin. — Pope Francis

UK watchdog probes Hindu charity over irregularities

Bhaarat Welfare Trust

After EU headscarf ruling, UK PM says govt should not tell women what to wear

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Polls open in Dutch election, barometer of populism

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte answers journalists' questions after casting his vote for the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: AP)

European Union 'will not be intimidated by threats' on Brexit: Donald Tusk

European Union President Donald Tusk (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham