 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have steadied the Australian innings on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 4 down
 
World, Europe

'Speak f****** English': UK subway worker racially abuses customer

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
A Subway worker at the order counter called a customer a 'dumb b****', while mocking for her accent.
The video footage of racial abuse had been passed to Greater Manchester Police.
 The video footage of racial abuse had been passed to Greater Manchester Police.

Manchester: An employee of a Subway outlet in the UK was caught on camera racially abusing an Asian customer over her English accent.

The incident took place at the Cheetham Hill store of Subway in Manchester. A subway worker at the order counter called a customer a 'dumb b****', while mocking her for her accent, Daily Mail reported.

The video also shows the employee telling the woman to 'speak f****** English'.

Another member of staff, who was filming her then says: 'Three sensible men and one dumb b*****”, as the first man continues to provoke the customer.

The male worker was sacked immediately following the incident.

The authority from Subway confirmed on Thursday about the incident at one of their franchisee, wherein the investigation has been carried and the irresponsible staff has been sacked.

A spokeswoman said: 'Subway does not condone or tolerate discriminatory behaviour of any kind. Subway franchisees set high standards for all of their employees - and any breaches of these standards are taken very seriously.'

The video footage of the racial abuse has been forwarded to Greater Manchester Police.

Tags: subway, asian customer, racism, uk news, subway racism

Lifestyle Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli hurts shoulder, rushed off the field during India-Australia Test

Virat Kohli, who is known to give his 100 per cent on the field no matter whether he is batting, fielding or bowling, hurt his shoulder as he dived to save a four. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Hyderabad man gets cinemagoers arrested for not standing up during national anthem

Syed Shafi Hussain and Mohammed Ilyas at INOX at Maheshwari Parmeshwari Mall in Kachiguda while they were watching the movie ‘Chitrangada’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni signs autograph while batting in middle

Crazy fans are not uncommon especially in India where cricketers enjoy demi-God status. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amtrak train blasts passengers with snow from tracks in New York

A train entered the station, blasting snow from the tracks onto the platform and the waiting commuters. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Donald Trump suggests Snoop Dogg should go to prison for mocking him in video

Dogg recently released
 

'This wouldn't be the first line in my obituary': #BBCDad Laments online fame

Robert Kelly was sharing his insights with the BBC on the downfall of impeached president Park Guen-Hye when his daughter Marion waltzed into his home office, followed by his toddler son James, who wheeled in on his baby walker. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Prince William, Kate visit Paris 20 years after Diana's death

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate.

Hafiz Saeed enjoying de-facto 'kingly status' in Pak: Baloch activist tells UN

A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Pope Francis warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

Francis made the comments at his general audience after appealing for a resolution to a labor dispute at Sky Italia, where employees are facing job cuts and relocation as the satellite channel moves offices from Rome to Milan. (Photo: AP)

Mexican inmates forced to wear thongs, scrub floor; govt orders probe

There have been a number of inmate fights at prisons in Nuevo Leon between members of rival drug gangs. (Representational Image)

Women have liberty to dress: Theresa May on EU's headscarf decree

It is not right for government to tell women what to wear, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham