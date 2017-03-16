 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over as he dismissed David Warner to give India their first breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 3 down
 
World, Europe

Hafiz Saeed enjoying de-facto 'kingly status' in Pak: Baloch activist tells UN

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Hafiz Saeed is a ‘highly respected’ terrorist kept under tight security so that nobody can get their hands on him, the activist said.
A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP)
 A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Brussels: Asserting that Pakistan is terrorizing indigenous people and giving full impunity to terrorists, Gilgit-Baltistan activist Abdul Hamid Khan has conveyed to the United Nations that Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a "highly respected" terrorist in Islamabad, who has been awarded a de-facto status like that of a king by being kept under tight security, so that nobody would be able to get their hands on him.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Khan highlighted that there are thousands of terrorist individuals and more than a dozen terrorist organizations active within different Madrasas, religious and political parties who are enjoying full impunity under Pakistan government institutions.

"Political activists and religious persons and students of Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) who do not comply with ISI's dictation have been framed under anti-Terrorist act of Schedule 4. But the real terrorists who bomb and kill innocent civilians in Shrines, Mosques, Roadways and other places are free to roam. It's no secret that Hafiz Saeed, the head of Lashkar-e-Toiba who has been banned by the UN, is a highly respected terrorist in Pakistan," Khan said.

Noting that Pakistan wants to create fear among the indigenous people of Gilgit Baltistan, the Baloch activist further said that those who violate Pakistani orders by demanding something peacefully are declared as terrorists, adding that there is no provision to file an appeal as there is no Constitutional or Judicial system in the disputed region.

"BNF (Balawaristan National Front) has been banned and our books and booklets and newspapers have been banned, while religious hatred and anti-Gilgit Baltistan propaganda is fully supported by Pakistani occupation regime. The lives, property and freedom of the people is under serious threat due to Pakistan and China's joint conspiracy to strengthen their occupation under the garb of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor)," Khan further wrote in his letter.

Stating that under the Truce Terms of UNCIP resolution, Pakistan has no right to remain in the disputed land, the Baloch leader informed that after a lapse of 68 years of non-complying, Pakistan has virtually changed the whole 72000 Sq KM area of the disputed region in to "Military Torture Camp".

"Pakistani political and religious parties are fully sponsored by its Military power to practice on their will, but indigenous nationalist political parties voices are chocked by declaring them as terrorists, anti-national and traitors etc, who dare to oppose CPEC and Pakistani occupation, which is flagrant violation of not only UNCIP resolutions but it ridicules Universal Declaration of Human Rights and even violates Pakistan's own constitution and Court verdicts," Khan said.

Earlier, Baloch political and human rights activists demanded a special rapporteur in the United Nations to probe gross human rights violations in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Baloch activist Ahmar Mastikhan stressed that Balochistan is a graver crisis than Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

"It has been delayed. It could have happened a long time ago and we have a situation of mass graves where there is no domestic redressed available to the people of Balochistan. Has there been some domestic mechanism for them to have their basic and birth human rights protected, we would not have raised this question. We are happy over the Rohingya r rapporteur in Burma, but I assure you, it is more serious issue than Rohingya issue. It is more multi- dimensional and multi-faceted," Mastikhan said.

Meanwhile, in what comes as a matter of concern for India, Pakistan is planning to declare Gilgit-Baltistan region as its fifth province.

The Gilgit-Baltistan area is Pakistan's northernmost administrative territory that borders the disputed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz recommended granting the region a provincial status.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh are four provinces of Pakistan, however, India claims the Gilgit-Baltistan area as an integral part of its territory.

Tags: hafiz saeed, pakistan, 26/11 mumbai terror attack, jud, that jamaatud dawa
Location: Belgium, Bryssel, Bruxelles [Brussel]

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni signs autograph while batting in middle

Crazy fans are not uncommon especially in India where cricketers enjoy demi-God status. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amtrak train blasts passengers with snow from tracks in New York

A train entered the station, blasting snow from the tracks onto the platform and the waiting commuters. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Donald Trump suggests Snoop Dogg should go to prison for mocking him in video

Dogg recently released
 

'This wouldn't be the first line in my obituary': #BBCDad Laments online fame

Robert Kelly was sharing his insights with the BBC on the downfall of impeached president Park Guen-Hye when his daughter Marion waltzed into his home office, followed by his toddler son James, who wheeled in on his baby walker. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Indian Wells: Roger Federer races past Rafa Nadal, Nick Kyrgios stuns Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, who added another chapter to a storied rivalry with Rafael Nadal with an epic Australian Open triumph in January, dismantled the Spaniard 6-2, 6-3 to advance. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Pope Francis warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

Francis made the comments at his general audience after appealing for a resolution to a labor dispute at Sky Italia, where employees are facing job cuts and relocation as the satellite channel moves offices from Rome to Milan. (Photo: AP)

Mexican inmates forced to wear thongs, scrub floor; govt orders probe

There have been a number of inmate fights at prisons in Nuevo Leon between members of rival drug gangs. (Representational Image)

Women have liberty to dress: Theresa May on EU's headscarf decree

It is not right for government to tell women what to wear, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Indian-origin nurse gets anti-noise order against loud music

The court also played recordings of the music and heard it had mainly been played at the weekend. (Photo: Pixabay)

UK Sikhs express concern over Europe headscarf ban; say 3 lakh at risk

They said the ruling puts nearly 300,000 Sikhs in European countries at risk of being denied their right to wear turbans or carry religious symbols. (Reprsentational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham