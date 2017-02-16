For the first time, US may allow 'boots on the ground' to fight IS in Syria

Washington DC: To intensify its battle against ISIS, the Pentagon might propose sending U.S. ground combat forces into northern Syria for the first time ever.

"It's possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time," CNN quoted a defence official.

However, the official made it clear that the final call lies with President Donald Trump, who has ordered his defence secretary to come up with a proposal to combat ISIS before the end of the month.

Conventional units operate in larger numbers and would require a more significant footprint of security protection both on the ground and in the air.

Right now, no more than 5,262 troops are allowed in Iraq, with 5,155 deployed there at present.