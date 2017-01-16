World, Europe

'Robber pulled gun on me', Kim Kardashian told French police

AFP
Published Jan 16, 2017, 7:34 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 7:46 am IST
In the account, she described how she was bound and gagged and said one of the gang was wearing a jacket emblazoned with police insignia.
Kim Kardashian. (Photo: AP)
 Kim Kardashian. (Photo: AP)

Paris: A French newspaper on Sunday published Kim Kardashian's testimony to police of how a robber threatened her at gunpoint when she refused to hand over a ring worth millions of dollars.

In the account of the Paris robbery she described how she was bound and gagged and said one of the gang was wearing a jacket emblazoned with police insignia.

The Journal du Dimanche said it had exclusive access to the handwritten report based on Kardashian's account, in which she said that the robbers seemed "inexperienced".

The newspaper also said it had a transcript of a brief interview given to police after the masked men burst into Kardashian's luxury residence in October, taking jewellery worth nine million euros ($9.5 million).

Police last week made arrests in Paris and the south of France and 10 suspects have been charged, including the alleged ringleaders.

Old Omar And Blue Eyes

Investigators say the gang's key members were Aomar Ait Khedache and Didier Dubreucq, men in their 60s with long criminal pasts nicknamed "Old Omar" and "Blue Eyes".

In the Journal du Dimanche report, for which the newspaper did not provide English quotes, Kardashian, 36, said she heard noises at the door after returning from dinner after midnight.

Her bodyguard was absent, guarding her sister Kourtney at a nightclub.

"I saw through the sliding door two people coming," Kardashian said in comments translated from the newspaper's French account, adding that one of the men was wearing "a jacket with 'police' written on it".

"He asked me with a strong French accent where my ring was. It was on the bedside table. (But) I replied that I didn't know and then he pulled out a gun and I showed him the ring," she told police, adding it was worth four million dollars.

Kardashian told police the men tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape "and they carried me to my bathroom" where they placed her in the bathtub.

The gang also took a box containing jewellery including two Cartier diamond bracelets, a diamond-studded necklace, a yellow gold Rolex watch and a diamond-encrusted cross.

The wife of Kanye West said after the gang had put her in the bathroom that she heard the men talking to each other in French and had the impression they were saying they should leave.

Once they had fled, Kardashian managed to free herself -- she told police she could tell the men were "kind of inexperienced in the way they tied me up".

Completely Amateurish

The alleged mastermind, 60-year-old Khedache has been charged, along with nine others.

Investigators have told AFP that he had gone on the run six years ago while on trial for drug trafficking offences.

In September last year, an acquaintance gave him "a tipoff worth its weight in gold", according to one investigator that Kardashian and her entourage would be staying at a discreet apartment-hotel complex in Paris's chic Madeleine district to attend catwalk shows during fashion week.

He recruited Dubreucq, 61, who had previous convictions for robbery and drugs.

Khedache's lawyer Jean-Yves Lienard said the gang were "completely amateurish".

His own client left traces of his DNA on the plastic cable and the tape they used to tie up Kardashian.

Khedache "has admitted taking part in the robbery but has refused to speak about any accomplices and denies he was the mastermind", Lienard said.

He told Lienard that the jewellery was passed to another party.

Khedache was seen in the Belgian city of Antwerp, one of the world centres of the diamond industry, with another suspect, 64-year-old Marceau Baum-Gartner, a few days after the robbery.

French police had placed other members of the gang under surveillance and spotted four of them meeting up at a Paris bar in December.

Investigators believe they were discussing how to divide up the spoils of the robbery. Around 250,000 euros was found in the police raids last week.

Tags: kim kardashian, kim kardashian robbery, france police, kim kardashian paris robbery

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Has Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam? Seems like!

Lindsay has even shifted to Dubai.
 

When Rishi Kapoor went on a tea date with Dawood Ibrahim

Rishi Kapoor
 

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

President Barack Obama's fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American's hearts. (Photo: AP)
 

Khaidi No 150 Box Office collection on Day 4: the film is still going strong!

Poster of the film.
 

Twitterati can't get over new species of Gibbon named after Luke Skywalker

The responses were mostly comparing the gibbon and Luke Skywalker (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

German Eurowings flight to head home from Kuwait after bomb scare

A statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait, published on state news agency KUNA, confirmed no explosives were found on board. (Photo: Pixabay)

Prince William plans full-time career as royal

vThe 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will also make Kensington Palace in London their permanent base from later this year when their son Prince George starts school.

UK to hold dangerous terrorists in isolation units: report

There are around 12,500 Muslims in prisons in England and Wales, of whom roughly 130 are serving sentences for terrorist offences. (Representational Image)

Brazil: Police enter latest prison to see inmates massacred

A prisoner on an old mattress at the Instituto Penal Placido de Sa Carvalho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham