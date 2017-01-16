Portuguese call boy murders gay lover with spear after fight over sex

Alcoutim: Eugenio Felipe Reicha, a 21-year-old male prostitute has been accused of stabbing his gay British lover with a spear and taking 'photos of his body after he had killed him', the Portuguese court was informed.

Simon Carley-Pocock, 58, an accountant and originally of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire in England, was found dead at his hilltop house near the village of Alcoutim, Portugal, Daily Mail reported.

The police reported that the alleged killer, Reicha, had confessed to committing the murder in a drug-fuelled stupor, with a spear. Afterwards, he took a shower, ate and disposed off the weapon while driving away from the place where he killed Carley-Pocock.

During the trial, the court was informed that an argument over sex turned violent and escalated to murder.

Carley-Pocock, after being diagnosed with an illness quit his job and moved to Portugal to rest. But the situation soured when he started asking for more sex from Reicha.

A friend of Reicha, who was allegedly working as a male prostitute told the court, "He showed me photographs of a man in bed, with his intestines hanging out and said he had killed him."

The 21-year-old was initially apprehended for a minor traffic violation. He was stopped and arrested by the police for driving the victim's Audi A4 convertible without a license.

At the beginning, he said he had borrowed the car, but eventually confessed to stealing it from the man he had murdered.

The trial is still underway.