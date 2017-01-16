World, Europe

Portuguese call boy murders gay lover with spear after fight over sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
The police reported that the alleged killer, Reicha, had confessed to committing the murder in a drug-fuelled stupor, with a spear.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Alcoutim: Eugenio Felipe Reicha, a 21-year-old male prostitute has been accused of stabbing his gay British lover with a spear and taking 'photos of his body after he had killed him', the Portuguese court was informed.

Simon Carley-Pocock, 58, an accountant and originally of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire in England, was found dead at his hilltop house near the village of Alcoutim, Portugal, Daily Mail reported.

The police reported that the alleged killer, Reicha, had confessed to committing the murder in a drug-fuelled stupor, with a spear. Afterwards, he took a shower, ate and disposed off the weapon while driving away from the place where he killed Carley-Pocock.

During the trial, the court was informed that an argument over sex turned violent and escalated to murder.

Carley-Pocock, after being diagnosed with an illness quit his job and moved to Portugal to rest. But the situation soured when he started asking for more sex from Reicha.

A friend of Reicha, who was allegedly working as a male prostitute told the court, "He showed me photographs of a man in bed, with his intestines hanging out and said he had killed him."

The 21-year-old was initially apprehended for a minor traffic violation. He was stopped and arrested by the police for driving the victim's Audi A4 convertible without a license.

At the beginning, he said he had borrowed the car, but eventually confessed to stealing it from the man he had murdered.

The trial is still underway.

Tags: male prostitution, spear, gay, grand theft auto

Lifestyle Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking! Karan Johar confesses to have been cheated on, on his show

Karan Johar revealed the same, on his show Koffee with Karan, while Priyanka Chopra had been the guest
 

I'll behead Aryan and AbRam if they ever hurt a woman: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has warned his kids to never disobey women.
 

iPhone 8 to feature highest water-resistance

The iPhone 7 holds IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. (Photo: 9to5 mac)
 

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad calls Pakistan circket team ‘Green Shits’, gets trolled

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni, no longer the captain, asks for a review before Virat Kohli

The on-field umpire gave Morgan not out but Dhoni was confident and went for the TV referral straight away. (Photo: Screegrab)
 

Ishan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s brother, will debut alongside Deepika Padukone?

Deepika is currently working with Ishaan's brother, Shahid Kapoor, in 'Padmavati'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

German Eurowings flight to head home from Kuwait after bomb scare

A statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait, published on state news agency KUNA, confirmed no explosives were found on board. (Photo: Pixabay)

Prince William plans full-time career as royal

vThe 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will also make Kensington Palace in London their permanent base from later this year when their son Prince George starts school.

UK to hold dangerous terrorists in isolation units: report

There are around 12,500 Muslims in prisons in England and Wales, of whom roughly 130 are serving sentences for terrorist offences. (Representational Image)

Brazil: Police enter latest prison to see inmates massacred

A prisoner on an old mattress at the Instituto Penal Placido de Sa Carvalho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham