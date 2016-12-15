World, Europe

UK man rapes drunk woman, covers her with leaves and branches

Yassar Murat Ayuc raped the woman as she laid on the ground ‘playing dead’, but claimed she was the one who had assaulted him.
The woman rated herself ‘10 out of 10’ on a scale of drunkenness. (Photo: Representational image)
Liverpool: A 49-year-old man from Liverpool was found guilty on Tuesday of raping a woman after he offered her a lift in his car.

According to a report in the Mirror, Yassar Murat Ayuc raped the woman and covered her with leaves and branches.

The woman was reportedly drunk on June 4 when she got in Ayuc’s car in Argyle Street, Birkenhead.

A daily called Liverpool Echo reported that prosecutor Robert Dudley said the victim claimed she wanted to go to a friend’s home but Ayuc drove her to a isolated spot near Bedford Road East.

“She got out of the car and she looked around. She could see and hear water and feel pebbles underfoot. She ended up face down on the ground. She remembers the man saying ‘it’s alright’”, he said.

The victim felt Ayuc climb on top and rape her.

So the victim decided to play dead and must have done it successfully because she heard him say ‘oh god, oh s***’, he added.

“The woman stayed completely still with her eyes closed and was aware she was being covered with leaves and branches”, Dudley said.

Asked how drunk she was, she rated herself '10 out of 10'.

She went looking for help after she heard his car drive off and made her way back to Rock Ferry bypass. A taxi driver found the victim in distress at 5.10 am.

Ayuc, on the other hand, claimed that the women had performed sexual acts on him.

“She was strong and I couldn’t. I was worried she was going to damage my penis”, Ayuc said. He added that he left her because she turned aggressive.

But forensic examination revealed his DNA on her jacket, jeans and knickers.

Judge Brian Cummings, QC, said, “There are some very alarming features, in particular the manner in which she was left and the location where she was left.”

He adjourned the hearing till January 13 next year and Ayuc has been remanded in custody.

