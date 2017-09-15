Explosion at London's Parsons Green tube station, several injured

Police officers and ambulance staff on the scene following reports on social media of an explosion in London (Photo: London Fire Brigade)

London: London police and ambulances descended upon a subway station Friday after a reported explosion on a train standing at the platform, and a witness said commuters stampeded down the stairs to escape.

A commuter whose train was stopped at Parsons Green station says there was panic after a woman saw what appeared to be an explosion.

A photo taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a burning pail inside a train. The commuter, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews."

The ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched to the above-ground station.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services confirmed "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

The incident comes as tensions are high in London, which has been struck repeatedly by extremist attacks this year.

Police were called at approx. 8:20am to #ParsonsGreen following reports of an incident on a tube train — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

London Fire Brigade have also arrived the spot where the blast occurred. The statement said, "Six fire engines, two fire rescue units and around 50 firefighters and specialist officers are currently attending an incident at Parsons Green Tube station."

bucket on fire Parsons Green pic.twitter.com/Ks7fa6qXSR — Haber İngiltere (@Haberingiltere) September 15, 2017

The Brigade received the first call at 8:21 am. Fire crews from Fulham, Wandsworth, Chelsea, Hammersmith and other surrounding fire stations are also in attendance.

London ambulance services also released a press statement, stating that "We were called at 8:20 am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station".

We have a number of resources on scene at #ParsonsGreen including @LAS_HART. More information will follow https://t.co/TciNtAa8dO pic.twitter.com/ZUWpHz7CTn — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 15, 2017

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes", the statement read.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it", the statement said.