Tired of mother’s berating, Russian woman strangles 9-month-old son to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Karimova strangled the baby in a fit and then went to a local shop where she purchased 160-litre black bin liners and food.
Dozens of police investigating the case are conducting searches in freezing temperatures as the boy’s body remains missing. (Representational Image)
A mother-daughter altercation escalated beyond reason when Anna Karimova strangled her nine-month-old son to death.

The brutal incident took place shortly after Karimova’s mother chided the 26-year-old for having a second child without having a stable source of income or a relationship, the DailyMail reported.

 

Karimova strangled the baby in a fit and then went to a local shop where she purchased 160-litre black bin liners and food ‘because she was hungry.’

She then went to see a friend where she gave away the infant’s toys, clothes and other belongings in a ‘composed’ manner, investigators in Russia's Volgograd region say.

Karimova who separated from her husband a short while after the wedding also has a 2-year-old daughter who is being raised by her mother.

On the fateful night, Karimova’s mother, who was disapproving of her lifestyle, was berating her for “having a baby without the means to support the child” and portrayed her as a ‘bad mother’ who failed at her relationship.

Thereafter the woman strangled her baby and dumped him in the garbage in a plastic bag.

Dozens of police investigating the case are conducting searches in freezing temperatures as the boy’s body remains missing.

Karimova has been detained and will be charged for the grisly murder.

