World, Europe

UK: Woman raped, forced to 'live like a slave' by man she met on Match.com

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 15, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
The victim said that she was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.
Mandy Leacock has also been accused of causing physical harm to the victim at the defendent's house in London. (Photo: Representational)
 Mandy Leacock has also been accused of causing physical harm to the victim at the defendent's house in London. (Photo: Representational)

Bayswater, London: A UK man may face jail for raping a vulnerable woman at his London home. His sister has also been accused of enslaving the victim for over a period of one year.

According to a report in the Mirror,  the incident took place at the accused's home in Bayswater, west London. The case is being investigated and the trial is being heard at Southwark Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard that the accused identified as Colin Leacock, raped the victim twice at his home while his sister Mandy Leacock had wounded the victim.

In her statement, the victim said that she met Colin on Match.com, a dating website and moved in with him few days later. However, things turned ugly when Colin started disrespecting her, forcing himself on her and making her live with his sister.

During her stay with Mandy, the victim was made to cook, clean the house and was even punished at times by being doused with bleach, the court heard.

Describing her one year of torment, the victim told investigators that she was physically abused by her captors and was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.

Colin has been charged with two counts of rape whereas his sister Mandy has been charged with causing serious physical injury to the victim.

Both the accused are expected to appear before the Southwark Crown Court on June 1.

Tags: rape, physical abuse, slavery, sexual assualt, sexual assault, imprisonment
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Half of all married couples in Japan haven't had sex in over a month

There has been a rise in marriages ending up as sexless unions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ISRO planning launch of SAARC satellite in March

Since Pakistan has 'opted out' of the project, the SAARC satellite is now being called the South Asian satellite. (Representational image)
 

Dubai to get the world's first rotating skyscraper by 2020

Proposed back in 2008 by architect David Fisher, the tower aims to be 420m tall, which would make it the second tallest building in Dubai, as well as the second tallest residential tower in the world behind New York’s 432 Park Avenue (which stands at 425.5m).
 

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim under attack for mother's 3-year-old pro-Pak FB post

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Virat Kohli’s special Valentine’s Day message for ladylove Anushka Sharma
 

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell says no to sledging Virat Kolhi

Glenn Maxwell has played against Virat Kohli for long in the Indian Premier League and in 21 international matches across all formats. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Greece looking to ditch Euro, adopt US Dollar

A farmers holds a Greek flag during a protest in Athens against increases in their taxation and pension contributions, as part of Greece’s bailout obligations. (Photo: AP)

UK won't trigger Brexit at EU summit: minister

In a June 23 referendum, 52 percent of British voters decided to leave the EU.(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)

Theresa May rejects petition against Trump's State Visit to UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Hitler's doppelganger arrested in Austria

The 25-year-old Austrian national would introduce himself as “Harald Hitler”. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham