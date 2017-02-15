World, Europe

UK: Man breaks into house, attempts to rape blind and deaf 94-year-old

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 15, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
The victim's family called the police and the accused was detained, when he returned after being ordered out.
(Photo: Representational Image)
 (Photo: Representational Image)

Grantham (UK): A 25-year-old dad, caught for forcing his way into a home and attempting to rape a blind and deaf 94-year-old woman, has been jailed for 14 years by a UK court.

According to a report in The Mirror, Gregory Willis was found in the victim’s bedroom by her family members. He admitted burglary and denied attempted rape, but was found guilty after a trial.

The victim’s family, who were chatting in another room, went to check on the old lady, saw the door open and discovered Willis on her bed without his trousers on.

The victim was frail and unable to communicate. Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, was quoted as saying that the circumstances of this case were deeply shocking, horrifying and as appalling as could possibly be imagined.

The family told Willis to leave but he returned soon and knocked on the door. They called the police and Willis was detained nearby. The family’s car keys were found on him.

The victim died four months after the incident, but her death was not connected to the incident.

Defence lawyer Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Willis apologised to the victim and her family for what he did. 

There was nothing about the incident that Willis could remember, Watson claimed.

However, noting the horrific nature of the crime, the court handed down a 14-year-old jail sentence to the accused.

Tags: rape attempt, deaf and dumb rape victim, sexual offence, detained
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Entertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen on the sets of the reality show 'The Voice India' to promote their upcoming film 'Rangoon' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid and Kangana are on a promotion spree for Rangoon
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited an orphanage in Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had an enjoyable time with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Varun bring a smile to kids' faces on Valentine's Day
Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Half of all married couples in Japan haven't had sex in over a month

There has been a rise in marriages ending up as sexless unions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ISRO planning launch of SAARC satellite in March

Since Pakistan has 'opted out' of the project, the SAARC satellite is now being called the South Asian satellite. (Representational image)
 

Dubai to get the world's first rotating skyscraper by 2020

Proposed back in 2008 by architect David Fisher, the tower aims to be 420m tall, which would make it the second tallest building in Dubai, as well as the second tallest residential tower in the world behind New York’s 432 Park Avenue (which stands at 425.5m).
 

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim under attack for mother's 3-year-old pro-Pak FB post

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Virat Kohli’s special Valentine’s Day message for ladylove Anushka Sharma
 

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell says no to sledging Virat Kolhi

Glenn Maxwell has played against Virat Kohli for long in the Indian Premier League and in 21 international matches across all formats. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Greece looking to ditch Euro, adopt US Dollar

A farmers holds a Greek flag during a protest in Athens against increases in their taxation and pension contributions, as part of Greece’s bailout obligations. (Photo: AP)

UK won't trigger Brexit at EU summit: minister

In a June 23 referendum, 52 percent of British voters decided to leave the EU.(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)

Theresa May rejects petition against Trump's State Visit to UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Hitler's doppelganger arrested in Austria

The 25-year-old Austrian national would introduce himself as “Harald Hitler”. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham