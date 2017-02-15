UK: Man breaks into house, attempts to rape blind and deaf 94-year-old

Grantham (UK): A 25-year-old dad, caught for forcing his way into a home and attempting to rape a blind and deaf 94-year-old woman, has been jailed for 14 years by a UK court.

According to a report in The Mirror, Gregory Willis was found in the victim’s bedroom by her family members. He admitted burglary and denied attempted rape, but was found guilty after a trial.

The victim’s family, who were chatting in another room, went to check on the old lady, saw the door open and discovered Willis on her bed without his trousers on.

The victim was frail and unable to communicate. Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, was quoted as saying that the circumstances of this case were deeply shocking, horrifying and as appalling as could possibly be imagined.

The family told Willis to leave but he returned soon and knocked on the door. They called the police and Willis was detained nearby. The family’s car keys were found on him.

The victim died four months after the incident, but her death was not connected to the incident.

Defence lawyer Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Willis apologised to the victim and her family for what he did.

There was nothing about the incident that Willis could remember, Watson claimed.

However, noting the horrific nature of the crime, the court handed down a 14-year-old jail sentence to the accused.