Ukraine: Man kills his family, decapitates and boils them in saucepan

Published Dec 14, 2016, 2:26 pm IST
The accused killed himself with a gun, moments before police entered the apartment, said the report.
Investigators said that the 29-year-old accused killed his aunt, uncle and their son, after which he used kitchen knives to cut them apart.(Photo: Representational Image)
 Investigators said that the 29-year-old accused killed his aunt, uncle and their son, after which he used kitchen knives to cut them apart.(Photo: Representational Image)

Kiev: A Ukrainian man murdered three members of his family, decapitated them and boiled their body parts in a saucepan to make ‘stewed meat’, before shooting himself with a gun, police have said. The incident took place at the victim’s home in Kiev.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, investigators said that the 29-year-old accused killed his aunt, uncle and their son, after which he used kitchen knives to cut them apart.  

The report also stated that the accused shot himself with a gun, moments before police entered the apartment.

Investigators said that the matter came to light when a few of the victims’ neighbours discovered an unpleasant smell and informed the cops. When the authorities arrived at the crime scene, they could not find anyone. As they entered the apartment forcefully, they heard a gunshot and later found the wounded accused and his family’s dismembered remains.

The accused died on his way to the hospital.

A senior police official said that he believes that the accused might have killed other people in similar manner. He also said that an elaborate murder investigation has been initiated.

“The nephew was boiling his relatives in saucepans. He boiled the body parts of his relatives and made stew meat, using several saucepans,” a police source was quoted as saying.

“He had managed to seal several cans of stew meat by the time police arrived,” the source added.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murders.

Location: Ukraine, Kiova, Kyiv

