Russia: 28-year-old woman decapitates 83-yr-old partner, dumps his head in pigsty

Moscow: An inebriated 28-year-old Russian woman under decapitated her elderly partner and dumped his head into a pigsty over an argument in Volokolamsk on Sunday.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Nechayev, 83, a pensioner was attacked with a knife and meat cleaver after an argument while drinking with his girlfriend.

In a statement, Russian Investigative Committee said that Nechayev’s body was found inside a private house in Volokolamsk. His girlfriend beheaded the victim after killing him.

The statement further said, “The couple had been drinking on the evening of June 11 at a house on Shchekino Street in the town, in Moscow region”.

They were rather drunk and got into an argument when the accused attacked the man, the report said.

The autopsy report mentioned that the victim died from multiple wounds to his face, head, neck and limbs.

Meanwhile, the accused to hide traces of the crime, the suspect chopped off his head - and dumped it in a pig sty. The woman, whose identity has been kept secret, was detained.