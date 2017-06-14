World, Europe

Door always open: French President Macron says UK welcome to stay in EU

AFP
Published Jun 14, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 8:56 am IST
But he stressed too that he respected the sovereign decision of the British people to leave the EU in their referendum a year ago.
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
 French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the door was "always open" for Britain to remain in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit talks would begin next week.

"Of course the door is always open as long as the negotiations on Brexit have not finished," Macron said in a press conference.

But he stressed too that he respected the sovereign decision of the British people to leave the EU in their referendum a year ago, adding that the start of talks was an important milestone.

"We need to be clear and organised and once it (the Brexit process) has started we need to be collectively clear that it's more difficult to reverse course," he said at the Elysee palace.

Macron's comments echoed others by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday.

"If they wanted to change their decision, of course they would find open doors, but I think it's not very likely," Schaeuble told Bloomberg Television.

May repeated her plans to stick to her timetable of starting discussions next week despite ongoing negotiations to form a government.

She was also asked if the loss of her parliamentary majority in a bungled snap election last week would alter her decision to withdraw Britain from the EU single market and customs union, a so-called "hard Brexit".

"I think there's a unity of purpose among people in the UK. It's a unity of purpose having voted to leave the EU that their government gets on with that and makes a success of it," she said.

May said the process would lead to "an arrangement for Brexit which will be the interests of the United Kingdom and the remaining 27 members of the EU."

After the talks, May and Macron also announced a joint action plan to tackle online extremism which aims to increase the pressure on internet giants and social media companies to tackle terror propaganda and hate speech.

It includes exploring the creation of new laws that would impose penalties on internet companies if they failed to act.

Tags: emmanuel macron, brexit, theresa may
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Related Stories

Theresa May (Photo: AP)

As May loses majority, will Brexit happen?

Prime Minister Theresa May, having assumed office when David Cameron resigned, called a general election in April.
12 Jun 2017 12:31 AM
New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. (Photo: AFP)

UK vote a surprise but does not call Brexit into question: French PM

'I don't think we can read anything into this vote than a desire expressed by the British to choose the Conservative Party', said French PM.
09 Jun 2017 1:34 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO ready to better its ‘104’ launch feat

Asked whether Isro was considering to better its own record of 104 satellites, Dr Sivan said that they had capability to improve upon the number but it boiled down to the total mass of all satellites.
 

Researchers discover cool dust around energetic active black holes

An illustration of the thick ring of dust that can obscure the energetic processes that occur near active black hole. (Photo:NASA)
 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Einstein letters on quantum theory and God to be auctioned

An Israeli auction house is selling letters composed by Albert Einstein, here depicted in a statue at The Albert Einstein Archives department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on February 11, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Fire breaks out at Grenfell Tower in London; 40 fire tenders on spot

The London Fire Brigade said that 40 fire tenders and 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames. (Photo: videograb)

Brussels left waiting as Theresa May tries to clinch power deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

'Keep dreaming about billion pounds', Mallya says outside UK court

Mallya's defence team is being led by the firm Joseph Hague Aaronson LLP. (Photo: AP)

Finnish PM seeks new coalition after ousting populists

Finland Prime Minister Juha Sipila. (Photo: AP)

Brothers in UK abuse, treat mother, sister like slaves for months; jailed

(Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham