World, Europe

Germany: Shooting at train station in Munich; atleast 1 injured

AP
Published Jun 13, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.
German police. (Photo: AP)
Berlin: At least one person has been injured in a shooting at a subway station in a suburb of Munich, German police said Tuesday. The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He said a weapon was fired during the check, but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect. Police later tweeted that at least one person was injured.

Munich's Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer's pistol and then shot her, and also injured others at the scene.
Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

Tags: shooting, subway station, munich shooting

