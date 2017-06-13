World, Europe

Brothers in UK abuse, treat mother, sister like slaves for months; jailed

Published Jun 13, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
On the day of the assault, Ruhee was unwell, but they made her clean the bathroom and did not give her breakfast.
(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Bradford (UK): Two men in Bradford in the United Kingdom have been sentenced to more than two years in prison for abusing their mother and sister and treating them in a degrading manner for 18 months.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the two men Faisal Hussein, 25, and Arbaaz Ahmed, 19, who are brothers, kept their mother, Nasara Hussein and sister, Ruhee Hussein as slaves and provided them a small bucket of water to wash with. They were not allowed to use the taps in the house and were allowed only £1 a month for sanitary products.

The men violently attacked Ruhee on May 16 2017, beating her with a belt, a wooden spoon and a shoe. On the day of the assault, she was unwell, but they made her clean the bathroom and did not give her breakfast.

She was then ordered to go to the living room where Hussein and Ahmed beat her up, slapped, kicked and punched her. They then threw her out of the house where someone saw her and called the police.

The brothers admitted assaulting Ruhee and using coercive behaviour on her and their mother. Hussein was jailed for 32 months, while Ahmed was sentenced to youth custody for the same period. They are under a five-year restraining order which prohibits them from contacting the complainants.

