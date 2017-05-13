 LIVE !  :  Mohammad Siraj scalped four wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad derailed Gujarat Lions’ innings. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Sunrisers 2 down in chase as Praveen Kumar strikes
 
World, Europe

UK: Romanian couple forces girl, 14, to have sex with 15 men every day; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 13, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
The couple had also lured eight other women with the promise of providing work in shops and restaurants.
The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. (Representational Image/File)
 The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. (Representational Image/File)

London: A Romanian couple have been jailed for forcing a 14-year-old girl into having sex with fifteen men in a day.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Romelia Florentina Radu and Petre Niculescu have each been sentenced to 14 years in jail over a series of abuses involving the child and eight other women.

The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. The couple used to verbally and physically abuse the girl and threatened to harm her family and burn her room up if she refused.

"They would slap me, push me and grab my hair. Many times I was left with bruises and marks on my body," the girl said in a statement.

The couple had also lured eight other women with the promise of providing work in shops and restaurants.

According to the report, the girl, who belonged to a poor family, was forced to wear revealing clothes and put on makeup so as to attract customers. 

"Many times it was painful and I was disgusted," the girl said.

A police investigation was initiated after a 41-year-old woman managed to escape and inform the cops. The woman was forced to have sex with 10 men per night.

The gang was busted following an eight-month long joint operation by the UK Metropolitan Police and officers in Romania.

Another man, George Maracineanu, was also arrested and jailed for two years and eight months for handing over a woman to the couple.

The victims usually belonged to poor families and were promised better jobs and a better life. They were under the threat of getting their families as well as themselves harmed if they objected.

Police also discovered that the 14-year-old was one particular victim who was harassed violently and many of her indecent pictures were circulated to attract potential clients.

Tags: prostitution, forced sex, romanian couple, arrested
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global ‘ransomware’ malware hits Andhra police computers

the ransomware could be spread on several other office computers as well, which could be known only when the offices re-open on Monday.
 

Video: Fearless man saves suicidal girl from jumping in front of speeding train

The CCTV footage from the Putian station in Southeast China was posted on Youtube and now has over 57,000 views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

An iPhone case that works as a coffee dispenser

People just need to feed one of them into the side of the case and heat it up. The Italian company doesn't go into specifics about how it plans to pull off the case.
 

Global ransomware attack: What is it, how did it spread and how to prevent it

The ransomware has been identified a new variant of "WannaCry" that had the ability to automatically spread across large networks by exploiting a known bug in
 

LIVE| IPL 2017: GL vs SRH: Sunrisers 2 down in chase as Praveen Kumar strikes

Mohammad Siraj scalped four wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad derailed Gujarat Lions’ innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Faf Du Plessis hints at retirement post 2019 World Cup

“I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career,” said Faf du Plessis. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

EU, US need to revisit Durand Line to end Pak terror policy

Since 2001, thousands of US and European troops have lost their lives in Afghanistan. (Representational Image/AP)

Pak's intransigence on harbouring terror a serious challenge to peace: Gadkari

Gadkari also finalised plans for an MoU with Transport for London (TfL), aimed at improving urban transport in India through exchange of technology and data analysis in integrated transport system. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

UK: Mallya's extradition hearing deferred to June 13: Crown Prosecution Service

The CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 13. (Photo: PTI)

Dutch boy can refuse chemotherapy, says court

Doctors then recommended he should also have chemotherapy “but David did not want any follow-up treatment... and was supported in this by his mother.”(Representational Image)

Ex-oil trader in UK to pay £453 million for divorce

A former London oil and gas trader was ordered to pay his estranged British wife £453 million (41.5 per cent of his wealth) in a divorce settlement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham