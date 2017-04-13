World, Europe

Britain needs Sikh values of equality and respect: Theresa May on Vaisakhi

May said Sikhs in the country consistently follow the pillars of their faith, which sets an example to all.
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May today said Britain needs Sikh values of equality and respect more than ever as the country forges a "new and ambitious role" in the world post Brexit.

Greeting the Sikh community on the occasion of Vaisakhi, May said Sikhs have set an example for all.

"I send my best wishes to everyone in Britain and around the world celebrating Vaisakhi - one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar and a time when families and friends come together to commemorate the birth of the Khalsa," she said in a video message released by Downing Street.

She said Sikhs in the country consistently follow the pillars of their faith, which sets an example to all.

Praising Sikh values of equality and respect, of fairness and helping those less fortunate, the British prime minister said these values Britain needs more than ever as it forges a "new, ambitious, role" in the world.

"I am determined to build a country that works for everyone; a country where no matter who you are, you can achieve your goals - and the Sikh community is a vital part of that mission. So as the dancing and the festivals begin, at home and abroad, I would like to thank you for all that you do and to wish you a very happy," she said.

She noted: "As Sikhs across the globe take part in spectacular processions and neighbourhoods and gurdwaras burst forth with colour, I would like to take this opportunity to celebrate the immense contribution British Sikhs make to our country.

"Whether it's in the fields of business, the armed forces or the charitable sector, you consistently follow the pillars of your faith and in so doing set an example to us all," she said.

This year, the Indian High Commission in London has tied up with gurdwaras across London and other British Punjabi organisations to launch Vaisakhi festivities on a grand scale.

The event, to be held in north-west London on April 30, has been conceived as a grand mela complete with shabad kirtan and folk music to bring the Indian community together.

"Come with your families and friends to celebrate, enjoy and be part of the best of Sikh culture," according to a statement by the High Commission.

