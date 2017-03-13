World, Europe

Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon seeks new independence referendum

AP
Published Mar 13, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Britons decided in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Photo: AP)
 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Photo: AP)

London: Scotland's leader delivered a shock twist to Britain's EU exit drama on Monday, announcing that she will seek authority to hold a new independence referendum in the next two years because Britain is dragging Scotland out of the EU against its will.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she would move quickly to give voters a new chance to leave the United Kingdom because Scotland was being forced into a "hard Brexit" that it didn't vote for. Britons decided in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU, but Scots voted by 62 to 38 percent to remain. Scotland must not be "taken down a path that we do not want to go down without a choice," Sturgeon said.

She spoke in Edinburgh as Britain's Parliament was on the verge of approving a Brexit bill that will allow the U.K. to start the formal withdrawal from the EU within days.

Sturgeon said she would ask the Scottish Parliament next week to start the process of calling a referendum, to be held between the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019. She said by then, details of Britain's post-Brexit deal with the EU would be clear and Scottish voters would be able to make "an informed choice."

The British government must agree before a legally binding referendum can be held. It didn't say Monday whether it would do so, but said an independence ballot "would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time."

In a statement, the British government said it was seeking "a future partnership with the EU that works for the whole of the United Kingdom. The U.K. government will negotiate that agreement, but we will do so taking into account the interests of all of the nations of the U.K."

In a 2014 referendum, Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent. But Sturgeon said that the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU had brought about a "material change of circumstances."

Sturgeon said that she had sought compromise with May's government, but had been met with a "brick wall of intransigence." Sturgeon has been seeking a deal that will allow Scotland to stay in the European single market and customs union.

But she said she has become convinced May is pursuing a "hard Brexit" that would leave Britain outside those arrangements, which many U.K. businesses see as crucial. "I am not turning my back on further discussions should the U.K. government change its mind," she said.

Sturgeon is taking a big gamble. Although the prospect of Brexit has likely boosted support for independence, polls do not indicate it has majority backing. And there is no guarantee that the EU would allow an independent Scotland to remain a member.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said Scotland could find itself with "the worst of all worlds" - outside both the U.K. and the EU. Asked whether she would resign if she lost the referendum, Sturgeon said she wasn't planning to lose. "Sometimes you've got to do what you think it right in politics," she said. "And I think it's right for Scotland to have a choice."

Tags: nicola sturgeon, scottish parliament

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

EU solves antitrust spat with Russia's state gas producer

Gazprom has also agreed not to own the pipelines through which it supplies its gas.

Berlin ground staff go on strike, hundreds of flights cancelled

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

‘Absurd criminal case’: Russian woman pardoned by Putin over text message freed

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to hold talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin in Moscow. (Photo: AP)

Germany: Killer brutally murders 9-year-old; posts chats, photos online

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Ghosts' scare Brazil's president from residence: report

Brazil's President Michel Temer blames bad vibes and even ghosts for driving him from his sumptuous official residence in the capital Brasilia. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham