Germany: Killer brutally murders 9-year-old; posts chats and photos online

Berlin: A 19-year-old German thrill killer, Marcel Hesse was arrested on Thursday night, for murdering two people, stabbing the first one 56 times and the second one 68 times. He proceeded to send a picture of himself with a bloodied knife to his friend.

Hesse had been rejected by the German army for being mentally unstable.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Hesse called 9-year-old Jaden to a cellar in Herne, under the pretext of helping him set up some ladders and stabbing him to death.

After the first murder, he alerted the police after four days, who found another murdered victim, 22-year-old Christopher W, in a burning house. After his arrest, he confessed to both the murders.

He also, reportedly, took pictures and a video of Jaden’s murder and posted it on the dark web. Along with the pictures, he also shared messages that were on WhatsApp and in online chatrooms.

In one message on an internet chat room, he wrote: “I have cut myself in the hand as I fought the 120kg beast.” Another note said, “I just killed the neighbour's child, doesn't feel bad tbh, my hand bleeds lil' which is the only thing annoying me. I actually wanted to get a girl in here so I can rape her.” (sic)

His second victim was a college friend, at whose place they ate and played computer games before the murder. After killing him, Hesse stayed at Christopher W’s place and then called the police.

He walked into a fast food joint Thessaloniki Grill, in Herne, introduced himself and told the owner, “Look on your tablet. You will see a picture of me there.” He asked the owner to call the police, who came 10 minutes later and arrested him.

Police said in a tweet: 'The arrested man gave us information about the burning flat.'

On Friday morning, Reinhard Peters, lawyer for the family of Jaden, said: 'The family is relieved that he has been captured alive to await the full punishment of the law for his crime.'

Jaden’s stepfather found his body in a huge pool of blood. The police also believe that Hesse may have also killed a woman. He had apparently tortured her to get her bank details and pin card number.