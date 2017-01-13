World, Europe

UN calls on Pak to locate and return 4 missing social media campaigners

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Mainstream media outlets had accused them of promoting blasphemy, a criminal offence in Pakistan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Geneva: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression, David Kaye, has called on authorities in Pakistan to locate, protect and return home four disappeared human rights and social media campaigners on priority.

According to sources, the four men, Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider and Ahmed Raza Naseer went missing between January 4 and January 7. Mainstream media outlets had accused them of promoting blasphemy, a criminal offence in Pakistan.

"No government should tolerate attacks on its citizens. By making the investigation of these disappearances an urgent priority, the Pakistani authorities can send a strong signal that they take seriously the responsibility for the life and security of all of its citizens, particularly in cases involving freedom of expression," Kaye said.

"Free expression campaigners and experts have long called for the abolition of criminal blasphemy provisions in Pakistan, which may carry the death penalty. Not only are such laws incompatible with international human rights law, but they also facilitate threats by state and non-state actors seeking to target expression," he added.

The UN Special Rapporteur stressed that "all states have an obligation to promote a diverse space and culture for expression, but such culture does not create itself."

"I strongly urge the Government of Pakistan to take every step possible to locate the four missing activists, a first step toward reemphasizing its commitment to freedom of expression at the beginning of the year."

