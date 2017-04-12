World, Europe

1 soccer player injured following explosions near team bus in Germany

Dortmund said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium."
A window of the bus of Borussia Dortmund is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match against AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo: AP)
Dortmund, Germany: Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.

North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window."

Dortmund said the player, reported in German media to be Spain's Marc Bartra, was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium." In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time.

