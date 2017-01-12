World, Europe

Switzerland: Man takes off condom during sex, convicted for rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 12, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
A court convicted a man of rape for taking off a condom during sex without his sexual partner’s knowledge.
Switzerland: In a notable judgement, a criminal court on Monday convicted a man of rape for taking off a condom during sex without his partner’s knowledge in Lausanne, Switzerland.

According to a report on Independent, the court also determined intercourse could be termed as rape if a condom was expected to be used but instead the partner was tricked into having unprotected sex.

The convicted was given a suspended sentenced for 12 months on Monday.

The convict, who is from France met the woman, a Swiss native on Tinder. On their second date in June 2015, the duo started having intercourse with a condom. However, the condom had been removed, which the woman came to know only after they were done.

The court observed that the woman would have refuse to have sex with him had she known that a condom would not be used.

