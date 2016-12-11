World, Europe

Paolo Gentiloni appointed as Italy’s new Prime Minister

AFP
Published Dec 11, 2016, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 5:56 pm IST
He has long been associated with the Green wing of Italy's left but has steadily moved towards the centre ground over the course of a long.
Aged 62, Gentiloni is a former student radical who comes from a well-to-do Roman family with aristocratic roots. (Photo: AFP)
 Aged 62, Gentiloni is a former student radical who comes from a well-to-do Roman family with aristocratic roots. (Photo: AFP)

Rome: Paolo Gentiloni, the man named on Sunday as Italy's new Prime Minister, is a trusted ally of his predecessor Matteo Renzi, to whom he owes his rise to the summit of national politics.

Even before he was named, opponents were suggesting the silver-haired foreign minister had been hand-picked by Renzi as a stand-in leader who is dull enough not to pose any threat to the outgoing premier's comeback hopes.

Renzi, who resigned last week after a crushing referendum defeat, remains leader of his Democratic Party (PD) and has made it clear he plans to fight the next election as its candidate to head a new government.

Aged 62, Gentiloni is a former student radical who comes from a well-to-do Roman family with aristocratic roots.

He has long been associated with the Green wing of Italy's left but has steadily moved towards the centre ground over the course of a long, unspectacular career.

He was made foreign minister in October 2014, having been plucked from obscurity to replace Federica Mogherini following her appointment as the European Union's foreign policy chief.

It was an appointment that raised eyebrows at the time.

The man chosen by Renzi was virtually unknown to the public. He had no experience in foreign affairs and his ministerial career had been limited to a stint as communications minister in Romano Prodi's 2006-08 government.

Noble family

His bid, in 2013, to become the mayor of Rome ended with him finishing third in a field of three in the left's primaries.

Political analysts concluded Gentiloni was being rewarded for his loyalty to Renzi.

Turin daily La Stampa described him as "A Renzi-ite even before Renzi himself,", noting how Gentiloni had often provided the outgoing premier with valuable intellectual cover in internal PD battles over the party's direction.

Both men were members of La Margherita (The Daisy), a short-lived centre-left party, in the early 2000s and both were close to and influenced by Francesco Rutelli, a veteran Green and former mayor of Rome.

Gentiloni is married to an architect. The couple have no children and he is said to spend his spare time readying newspapers and books and pursuing his passion for fine wine.

He plays tennis and is an opera buff but friends say he has had little time for leisure activity of late as a workaholic who likes to read his ministerial briefs in full.

Frequently described as a former journalist, Gentiloni does have a press card. But his reporting and editing experience was nearly all for political publications. Like Renzi, he has been a full-time activist or an elected official for most of his working life.

A descendant of a famous Italian count, he has the right to call himself a noble and, according to media reports, lives in a Rome condominium building occupied mainly by his relatives.

Close to US

As a political science student in the mid-1970s, Gentiloni was involved with fringe far-left groups, including one which described itself as being inspired by Maoism.

Like many of his generation, the flirtation with revolutionary politics was short-lived. He is now considered as being in the mainstream of the broad church PD.

As foreign minister he forged a close working relationship with US Secretary of State John Kerry, helped by the Renzi government allowing US airbases in Italy to be used for airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Italy.

After spells as editor of Green magazine "The New Ecology" and as spokesman for Rutelli during his time as mayor of Rome, Gentiloni was elected as a PD deputy in 2001.

He continued to harbour ambitions of becoming mayor of Rome. But after his failure to win the candidacy in 2013 a quiet retirement appeared to be beckoning before he got the call from Renzi two years ago.

He is widely seen as having done a good job as foreign minister as Italy has played an unusually proactive role on the world stage, notably in relation to Libya, and in building bridges with Iran after the lifting of international sanctions.

Tags: paolo gentiloni, italy prime minister, matteo renzi, italy politics

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries!

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

World's longest tunnel opens regular service in Switzerland

A passenger train enters the south portal of the Gotthard rail tunnel between Erstfeld and Pollegio, in Pollegio. (Photo: AP)

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)

Day of mourning declared in Turkey after twin blasts kill 38

Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

38 dead, 166 wounded in Istanbul bombings after football match

Rescue services and ambulances rush to the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham