World, Europe

London attacker found to be job-hunting at Wimbledon's security company

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
'One possibility is Butt had considered targeting the tennis tournament', but decided to speed up the plot, UK Police said.
This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Photo: AP)
 This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Photo: AP)

London: Pakistan-born British citizen Khuram Butt, the London Bridge attack ringleader, had been trying to get a job with a security firm that provides stewards for Wimbledon and other sporting events, raising concerns whether he had considered targeting the prestigious tennis tournament.

Security services and counter-terrorism police are now investigating 27-year-old Butt's motive in trying to get the job with the security company, the Telegraph reported.

Citing well-placed sources, the paper said that Butt had set up the job interview with the security firm that supplies safety stewards to Wimbledon and to Premier League football clubs. The interview was scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

"One possibility is Butt had considered targeting the tennis tournament but decided to speed up the plot, following the Manchester Arena bombing, and switched the attack to London Bridge," the paper said. Butt had previously worked for six months on the London Underground until quitting in October.

Although he was under low-level investigation by MI5 and counter-terrorism police, Butt was able to get a job working at Westminster station because employers are not made aware of security services' concerns when performing criminal records checks, the paper said.

"The security firm would check his background but it does not have access to the police watch list or have knowledge of any MI5 investigation. There would have been no reason for him not to get the job. Butt could not only have caused serious damage but potentially helped other terrorists to get into one of these events," the paper said, quoting a source close to the intelligence services.

Butt and his aides Moroccan-origin Rachid Redouane and Moroccon-Italian Yousef Zaghba rammed a high-speed van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers at the nearby Borough Market, killing eight people before being shot dead by armed police officers last week.

Scotland Yard last night released photographs of the fake suicide belts Butt, Redouane and Zaghba wore during the attack. The trio had attached water bottles to leather belts and covered them in silver masking tape. The belts were still being worn by them when they were shot dead by armed officers.

"It is hard to speculate what the motive was for wearing the belts. It could be that they had plans to take the attack in to a siege situation or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves," said Commander Dean Haydon, who is leading the investigation.

Tags: london bridge attack, khuram butt, wimbledon, steward job, stewards job
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Macron shines as man with Midas' touch, restores sense of national pride

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
 

Girl named Sejal trolls SRK for title of his film, his reaction is too hilarious

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is slated to release on August 4.
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs South Africa: 10 key facts, stats, preview and teams

India will head into their final Group B fixture against the Proteas knowing that a win or washout will put them in the semifinals, while a loss would eliminate the defending champions from the eight-team marquee event. (Photo: ICC)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli trains with red ball

The logic behind Virat Kohli taking red ball throwdown is that it will deviate in air throwing various challenges. (Photo: )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Macron shines as man with Midas' touch, restores sense of national pride

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)

Britain's May reaches 'outline' power deal after election fiasco

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Flight to London diverts to Germany over 'suspicious talks', 3 arrested

The easyJet flight decided to land after passengers told attendants about a suspicious conversation. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

8 injured as car hits pedestrians outside Amsterdam station

According to Amsterdam police, the car was searched and the driver was questioned. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Theresa May finalises cabinet amid minority government talks

Theresa May
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham