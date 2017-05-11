World, Europe

Indian-origin doctor selected by UK Labour party to contest June 8 election

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Neeraj Patil is a Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth.
He has worked in the National Health Service for over 15 years in 41 different hospitals. (Photo: Twitter)
 He has worked in the National Health Service for over 15 years in 41 different hospitals. (Photo: Twitter)

London: An Indian-origin doctor has been chosen by Britain's Labour party as its candidate for a district in south-west London to contest the June 8 election.

Neeraj Patil, a Consultant in Accident and Emergency Medicine and a former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, is pitted against the Conservative Education Minister of Britain, Justine Greening in Putney. Greening has been representing the constituency since 2005.

Patil, born and brought up in Gulbarga in Karnataka, had been in the forefront of installing a statue of 12th century philosopher Basaveshwara on the bank of the river Thames.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue on November 14, 2015. He has worked in the National Health Service for over 15 years in 41 different hospitals.

Tags: indian-origin, uk labour party, uk elections
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Entertainment Gallery

Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Half Girlfriend's Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi by Shraddha featuring autotune

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Californian couple does breathtaking wedding photoshoot atop Mt. Everest

The 30-something couple trekked through harsh conditions to reach the base camp 17,000 ft above sea level for over three weeks. (Photo: Facebook/CharletonChurchill)
 

It's official! Mumbai court grants divorce to Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arbaaz posing before the Justin Bieber gig.
 

Kerala mosque praised for opening doors to waiting parents of NEET aspirants

This comes amid the controversy about CBSE's insensitive rules (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Woman overshadows Snoop Dogg with brilliant interpretation of his song

The video which was posted on Facebook earlier this week has gone viral and now has over 14 million views because it is simply amazing.
 

Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home store in India

The Mi Store will shelf smartphones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers as well as other ecosystem products from Xiaomi launched in India. (Picture: Xiaomi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Girl starved, hit with hammer by mother, step-mother for ‘stealing’ food

(Photo: Representational/File)

ICJ president seeks Pak's cooperation in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan was caught by surprise when India moved swiftly to ICJ and Islamabad received a midnight order that stayed the execution of Jadhav. (Photo: Screengrab)

There are boy jobs and girl jobs: UK PM faces flak for sexist remark on TV

Philip May and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Italian police seize painkillers shipped from India for Libyan ISIS militants

Boko Haram, the Nigerian terror group, is said to feed child soldiers dates stuffed with tramadol before sending them on missions. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kosovo government falls after losing no-confidence vote

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Isa Mustafa (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham