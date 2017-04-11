World, Europe

UN Secretary-General calls for India, Pak to resolve Kashmir through talks

Published Apr 11, 2017
Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric dismissed claims that the UN chief was reluctant to address the Kashmir issue or brushes it off.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo)
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the need for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue through dialogue, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric dismissed claims that the UN chief was reluctant to address the Kashmir issue or brushes it off.

"I don't brush it off...I don't think the Secretary General has been reluctant...He would underscore the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue," Dujarric told reporters at a briefing here.

He made the remarks while responding to questions posed by Pakistani journalists on the Secretary-General's response to the tense situation in Kashmir and why has he been "reluctant" to address the issue.

"I think I would refer you to what we have already said on the situation in Kashmir and I have nothing further to add to it," Dujarric said. The spokesperson stressed that the UN chief was following the situation in Kashmir.

The world body does not have anything new to add to its previous position of urging India and Pakistan to find a solution to the Kashmir issue and resolve their differences through dialogue.

"It is obviously an issue that he (Secretary General) is following...If we are able to say more, we shall be able to say more...I am not sure what coming to grip means. He is well aware of the issue," Dujarric said in response to a question.

