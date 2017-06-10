World, Europe

Paris prosecutor: Notre Dame police attacker to be charged

AP
Published Jun 10, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Francois Molins says the 40-year-old Algerian appeared to have radicalized himself through the internet and Islamic State group propaganda.
Police officers and soldiers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral after a man attacked officers with a hammer while patrolling the esplanade in front of the famous landmark, in Paris, France. (Photo: AP)
Paris: The chief prosecutor in Paris says the hammer-wielding man who attacked police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral is being charged with attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

Francois Molins says the 40-year-old Algerian appeared to have radicalized himself through the internet and Islamic State group propaganda. The man was unknown to police and intelligence services. The man was shot by police after Tuesday's attack.

Molins told a news conference Saturday that the man had the "profile of a neophyte" that counterterrorism services fear as much as extremists who are trained to carry out attacks.

Molins, who hasn't identified the suspect by his full name, confirmed that he was an ex-journalist who was legally living in France as a student working on his doctoral thesis.

