Britain PM’s 2 closest advisers step down, take responsibility for election debacle

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, resigned after taking responsibility for the election debacle for the Conservative Party.
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May's two closest advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, resigned on Saturday after taking responsibility for the election debacle for the Conservative Party which failed to get a simple majority.

Timothy, one of two chiefs of staff on whom May relies heavily, said he took responsibility for his role in the Tory manifesto, criticised by many MPs, BBC reported.

Timothy, who has worked with May since she was in the Home Office, hoped MPs would get behind the Prime Minister for the good of Brexit.

"I take responsibility for the content of the whole manifesto, which I continue to believe is an honest and strong programme for government," he said in a post for Conservative Home.

May has said she intends to stay as prime minister despite failing to win a Conservative majority in the election.

The Tories needed 326 seats to win but fell short by eight.

