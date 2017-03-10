Video: Drunk man drags lover by hair, throws her down the stairs; jailed

The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor. (Photo: Screengrab)

Birmingham: A 37-year-old man from UK was jailed for 13 years after he confessed to brutally beating and abusing his girlfriend with the intention of causing body harm.

Vile Mark Power, a resident of Erdington in Birmingham left his girlfriend with a fractured pelvis and eye socket after attacking her during a fit of rage, reported Daily Mail. Power admitted his offence in Birmingham Crown Court after a brief trial of the case.

During the trial, prosecutors told the court that the Power beat the victim so hard that she was found by police officials groaning in pain and in a pool of blood. Upon examination, paramedics told investigators that the victim suffered multiple fractures.

A video footage of the incident shows how the 47-year-old victim is thrown around 'like a rag doll' before hitting her head against a radiator, where she lies motionless for a while until Power attacks her again.

The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor. Sentencing him to 13 years in jail, Judge Avik Mukherjee said that Power has been banned from contacting the victim ever.

“This was a brutal, sustained and relentless attack upon her, a person who loved you and stood by you after that assault in 2014. You were out of control through alcohol. However the incident started what you did to her was unforgivable,” he said.

“The catalogue of injuries she sustained are horrendous. You tried to permanently damage her physically and mentally,” the judge added.

Walking with the support of crutches, the teary-eyed victim said, “The effects of what he did to me terrible and life changing. I was in intensive care and spent four weeks in hospital.”

“I rely on my family and friends for support and my daily needs. I am unable to walk properly and need help for the simplest of tasks. 'I am struggling to cope and on medication due to the injuries I sustained,” she added.