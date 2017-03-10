World, Europe

Video: Drunk man drags lover by hair, throws her down the stairs; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
Vile Mark Power left his girlfriend with a fractured pelvis and eye socket after attacking her in a fit of rage.
The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor. (Photo: Screengrab)

Birmingham: A 37-year-old man from UK was jailed for 13 years after he confessed to brutally beating and abusing his girlfriend with the intention of causing body harm.

Vile Mark Power, a resident of Erdington in Birmingham left his girlfriend with a fractured pelvis and eye socket after attacking her during a fit of rage, reported Daily Mail. Power admitted his offence in Birmingham Crown Court after a brief trial of the case.

During the trial, prosecutors told the court that the Power beat the victim so hard that she was found by police officials groaning in pain and in a pool of blood. Upon examination, paramedics told investigators that the victim suffered multiple fractures.

A video footage of the incident shows how the 47-year-old victim is thrown around 'like a rag doll' before hitting her head against a radiator, where she lies motionless for a while until Power attacks her again.

The attacker then drags the victim to another room and brutally beats her as she cowers on the floor. Sentencing him to 13 years in jail, Judge Avik Mukherjee said that Power has been banned from contacting the victim ever.

“This was a brutal, sustained and relentless attack upon her, a person who loved you and stood by you after that assault in 2014. You were out of control through alcohol. However the incident started what you did to her was unforgivable,” he said.

“The catalogue of injuries she sustained are horrendous. You tried to permanently damage her physically and mentally,” the judge added.

Walking with the support of crutches, the teary-eyed victim said, “The effects of what he did to me terrible and life changing. I was in intensive care and spent four weeks in hospital.”

“I rely on my family and friends for support and my daily needs. I am unable to walk properly and need help for the simplest of tasks. 'I am struggling to cope and on medication due to the injuries I sustained,” she added.

Tags: birmingham crown court, police officials

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aanand L Rai's comments don't go down well with Kangana Ranaut

Now the actress isn't quite happy with the comments made by the filmmaker.
 

When Steve Waugh visited Varanasi to fulfil last wish of a deceased shoe-shiner

Steve Waugh, who continues to visit India for charity work in Kolkata, was in Varanasi to scatter the ashes of the late shoe-shiner from Australia, who did not have a family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Peacocks being killed in India for ayurvedic, unani medicines: WWF

Tamil Nadu has peacock ghee sold openly (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC ODI rankings: AB de Villiers climbs to top, Virat Kohli remains 3rd

AB de Villiers regained the top spot in the ODI rankings for batsmen after leading the list of run-scorers in the recent series against New Zealand. (Photo: AP)
 

Vegan woman deliberately runs her car into truck carrying chickens

She has been charged with hit and run (Photo: AFP)
 

CNN presenter Reza Aslan eats human brain live on camera, sparks backlash

Aslan met the cannibal group in Varanasi after which the group smeared the ashes from burnt dead bodies on his face. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Netherlands: Fear of immigration drives Dutch populist vote

Islam, relatively new in the Netherlands, has spread as increasing numbers of native Dutch are abandoning religion. (Photo: AP)

2 Indian-origin hoteliers in UK disqualified for manipulating accounts

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Germany backs European Union chief for second term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Stephen Hawking pins hopes on ‘world government’

renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has warns that the aggressive instincts of humans, coupled with the fast pace of growth in technology may destroy us all by nuclear or biological war.

Fearing hackers, Russia's top diplomat leaves phone at home

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham