'Was raped when I was 14': British lawmaker recounts ordeal to parliament

The attack left the MP feeling "spoiled and impure", MP Michelle Thomson told the House. (Photo: Twitter)

London: A British lawmaker on Thursday recounted during a parliamentary debate on violence against women how she had been raped as a 14-year-old.

Scottish National Party MP Michelle Thomson told colleagues she was attacked by an acquaintance following a youth event, as the House of Commons marked the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"It was early evening. He told me he wanted to show me something in a wooded area and at that point, I must admit, I was alarmed," recalled the SNP member.

"I did have a warning bell -- but I overrode that warning bell because I knew him and therefore there was a level of trust in place.

"It was mercifully quick and I remember first of all feeling surprise, then fear, then horror as I realised I quite simply couldn't escape," she added.

Too afraid to tell her parents, the attack left the MP feeling "spoiled and impure", she told the House.

However, 37-years on, Thomson said she now saw herself as "a survivor" and "not a victim".

Holding back tears, parliament speaker John Bercow said her words had "left an indelible impression on us all" as Thomson was comforted by fellow MPs.

Rape Crisis Scotland national co-ordinator Sandy Brindley praised the MP for "sending a strong message".